Coast Guard supports HCM City fishermen in maritime law campaign

HCM CITY — More than 250 local fishing boat owners, captains, and residents in HCM City’s Phước Hải Commune have received intensive training on maritime laws and crucial welfare support following the launch of the "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen" campaign on June 19.

The mass mobilisation initiative, rolled out by the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Region 3 Command in coordination with the HCM City Fatherland Front Committee and the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation and Communication, aims to strengthen law dissemination, raise awareness of maritime regulations, and foster solidarity between the military and coastal residents.

During the event, legal experts from the VCG Region 3 Command provided critical updates on Việt Nam’s sea and island sovereignty.

The sessions focused heavily on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Law on the Sea of Việt Nam, and the Law on the Việt Nam Coast Guard.

Notably, authorities emphasised regulations concerning the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, urging fishermen to strictly adhere to legal frameworks while operating at sea to ensure sustainable livelihoods.

On this occasion, the organising units presented 80 gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged fishermen in the commune.

Essential welfare packages, including medical kits, flashlights, and national flags, were also distributed to encourage fishermen to safely maintain their operations at sea.

As part of the campaign, the command partnered with local authorities to launch the "Joining hands to protect the marine environment" programme.

Participants cleaned up two kilometres of the local beach, collecting nearly four tonnes of recyclable waste, while mobile communication units reached out to nearly 100 residents to raise ecological awareness.

The programme not only enhances legal compliance among the fishing community but also promotes the noble image of "Uncle Hồ's soldiers" and VCG officers among the public, contributing to a solid civil-military defence posture in coastal areas. — VNS