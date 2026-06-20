Đà Nẵng seeks opportunities in emerging fintech, Web3 wave

ĐÀ NẴNG — The establishment of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) and Đà Nẵng’s innovation agenda could position the central city as a regional destination for technology entrepreneurs and investors, according to insiders.

Đà Nẵng has recently hosted the Web3 Builders’ Summit 2026, which highlighted a shifting perception of Web3 technology in Việt Nam, with developers and businesses increasingly focused on practical applications, digital infrastructure and sustainable product ecosystems rather than cryptocurrency speculation.

The transition comes as Việt Nam gradually refines its legal framework for digital assets and the VIFC Đà Nẵng begins operations, creating new opportunities for financial technology and innovation.

From crypto speculation to digital infrastructure

One of the most notable developments in the Web3 ecosystem is its move away from asset speculation towards building technology infrastructure for the digital economy. While blockchain was once primarily associated with cryptocurrency trading and digital asset booms, attention is turning to practical applications such as digital payments, digital identity, data management, and decentralised finance.

According to Dasha Chernozub, a representative of blockchain payment platform Dash, the core value of Web3 in its next phase lies in becoming simple and accessible enough for everyday users rather than remaining a closed ecosystem for technology enthusiasts.

Instead of focusing solely on digital asset transactions, Dash is developing blockchain solutions designed for fast, low-cost payments and decentralised applications that address real-world needs.

A similar trend is evident within the Avalanche ecosystem. The platform now supports more than 600 projects across over 20 sectors, including artificial intelligence, data services, tokenised real-world assets (RWA), decentralised finance, and enterprise applications.

According to Nguyễn Tú, representing Avalanche Team1 Vietnam, the Web3 market has moved beyond the era of raising capital based solely on concepts and promises. Investors are now looking for products capable of practical deployment and long-term operation. Competition is increasingly defined by the ability to build solutions that attract real users and solve real problems.

Phạm Bảo Long, founder of sqrDAO, said Việt Nam’s Web3 ecosystem was entering a more structured stage of development as policy frameworks, technology infrastructure and investment capital began to align after years of largely organic growth.

He noted that developers could no longer rely on technical expertise alone but must also understand regulations, infrastructure and capital flows to build sustainable businesses.

Positioning Đà Nẵng in new fintech landscape

Việt Nam is making significant strides in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation. Policies such as the National Blockchain Strategy to 2030 and the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation indicate a more open and flexible approach to emerging technologies.

Đà Nẵng has identified digital technology, innovation and the knowledge economy as key drivers of future growth. Blockchain, Web3, artificial intelligence and digital assets are viewed as sectors capable of creating entirely new business models, governance methods and economic ecosystems.

The city benefits from many advantages, including a vibrant living environment, advanced digital and telecommunications infrastructure, a rapidly expanding startup community and a growing pool of highly-skilled young talent from leading universities in central Việt Nam.

Võ Đức Anh, Deputy Director of the Đà Nẵng Startup and Innovation Support Centre, said the city aimed to build an ecosystem capable of connecting technology startups with investors, international experts and policy-testing environments.

He stressed that Đà Nẵng’s goal was not simply to host technology events but to create conditions that encourage startups to establish and grow long term, supported by strong links between financial infrastructure, innovation and human resources.

Many startups believe in Đà Nẵng’s rise as a regional destination for technology entrepreneurs and investors.

With special policy mechanisms approved by the National Assembly, plans for a free trade zone, an international financial centre and regional semiconductor and AI hubs, Đà Nẵng has significant opportunities to pilot new technology and financial models while maintaining effective risk controls.

Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu said the city would remain committed to investing in digital infrastructure, innovation spaces, startup support programmes, business incubators and investment networks, while strengthening cooperation with universities, research institutes and technology enterprises to attract and retain high-quality talent.

Đà Nẵng’s ambition is to become not only a venue for technology events but also a destination where innovators choose to live, conduct research, launch startups and build businesses. The city is working to ensure that entrepreneurs and engineering teams can quickly access workspaces, digital infrastructure, startup support programmes, expert networks, investment funds and testing markets for new products.

That vision, officials say, remains central to Đà Nẵng’s long-term development strategy. — VNA/VNS