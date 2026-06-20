Vietnamese language honoured, cultural values promoted in Belarus

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Vietnamese Language Summer Camp, held from June 15 to 18 in Klinok village on the outskirts of Minsk, brought together the Vietnamese community in Belarus to celebrate their mother tongue and strengthen cultural identity among younger generations living abroad.

The annual event has become a cherished tradition, encouraging overseas Vietnamese to preserve their language and cultural heritage while fostering community bonds.

A key highlight of this year's camp was the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnamese language class in Belarus, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Association in Belarus. The class has become a successful model for preserving the Vietnamese language in Central and Eastern Europe.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Trung attended the event alongside members of the Vietnamese community and staff from Vietnamese representative offices.

Founded in Minsk in July 2016 with just 20 students aged between seven and 14, the class has grown steadily under the dedicated guidance of teacher Nguyễn Phương Dung. Over the past decade, it has provided second- and third-generation Vietnamese children born and raised in Belarus with a valuable opportunity to learn their mother tongue and stay connected to their cultural roots.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trung praised the association and Dung for their unwavering commitment to maintaining the class despite numerous challenges. He described the students as young cultural ambassadors who help promote Vietnamese values and traditions in Belarus and reaffirmed the embassy's continued support for community initiatives.

The ambassador also launched a movement to honour the Vietnamese language and promote Vietnamese culture and identity abroad, stressing that preserving the mother tongue among overseas Vietnamese is essential to safeguarding the nation's cultural heritage.

Dung said seeing her students become confident Vietnamese speakers and develop a strong affection for their homeland has been the greatest reward for her decade of dedication. She added that the 2025 visit by Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and the donation of a Vietnamese-language book collection had inspired teachers and parents to further develop the programme.

During the four-day camp, children participated in language practice, life-skills training and team-building activities designed to strengthen their ties with the Vietnamese community.

Trung also presented gifts to children in celebration of the Action Month for Children, encouraging them to study well and remain closely connected to their families and homeland. — VNA/VNS