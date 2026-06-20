Việt Nam launches first $191 million social housing project for military personnel

KHÁNH HÒA — Việt Nam has broken ground on its first dedicated social housing project for military personnel, a nearly VNĐ5 trillion (US$191 million) development that will provide more than 2,700 apartments in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

The project, jointly launched by the Ministry of National Defence, the Khánh Hòa Provincial Military Command and developer Khánh Vĩnh Group, is being built on a 2.15-hectare site in Nam Nha Trang Ward.

The site is connected to Võ Nguyên Giáp Street and the infrastructure of the Mỹ Gia urban area.

The development has a total investment of VNĐ4.99 trillion and will comprise five 34-storey residential towers with one basement level, covering a total floor area of about 318,520 square metres.

Once completed in 2028, the project will provide 2,776 apartments, including 2,221 units for military officers and personnel and 555 commercial apartments. It is expected to accommodate around 8,300 residents.

The complex will also include a shopping centre, childcare facilities, community spaces, green areas, children's playgrounds and multi-purpose sports facilities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Trần Hòa Nam, vice chairman of Khánh Hòa Province People's Committee, urged investors and contractors to ensure construction quality, workplace safety and timely completion so the project could be put into operation as scheduled.

The development is part of the Government's broader drive to expand affordable housing across the country.

Khánh Hòa currently has 13 social housing projects under development, with a combined investment of more than VNĐ30.3 trillion and over 20,975 planned apartments.

Seven projects are under construction, four have received investment approval, and two are specifically designated for the armed forces. — VNS