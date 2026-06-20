HCM City establishes new press and broadcasting agency

HCM CITY — The HCM City Party Committee on June 20 announced a decision on the establishment of the city press and radio-television agency, effective July 1.

The agency comprises Sài Gòn Giải Phóng Newspaper, Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) Online Newspaper, HCM City Television (HTV), and the Training and Communications Centre. Operating as a public non-business unit under the municipal Party Committee, it is designed to serve as the city's key multimedia media organisation.

Lê Văn Minh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Điện Hồng Ward, was appointed director general of the agency. Its four deputy directors general are Nguyễn Khắc Văn, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sài Gòn Giải Phóng; Cao Anh Minh, Director General of HTV; Trần Xuân Toàn, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuổi Trẻ; and Tô Đình Tuấn, Editor-in-Chief of Người Lao Động.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minh pledged to swiftly consolidate the agency's organisational structure and personnel to ensure smooth operations in line with its mission. He said the agency and its affiliated media outlets would continue improving the quality of publications and programmes while producing engaging, high-quality content for audiences.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Lê Quốc Phong described the establishment of the new agency as a strategic milestone that combines the strengths, experience and resources of its predecessor organisations to create a more influential multimedia communications group.

He called on the agency to quickly stabilise its operations, ensure uninterrupted information dissemination across all platforms and lead comprehensive digital transformation toward an integrated media ecosystem in the era of artificial intelligence, with digital technology serving as its core foundation. — VNA/VNS