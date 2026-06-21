Top legislator visits exhibition booths at National Press Festival 2026

HẢI PHÒNG — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday visited exhibition booths of several press agencies at the National Press Festival 2026 in the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

During his visits to booths arranged by media organisations, including Communist Review, Nhân Dân (The People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, and Đại biểu Nhân dân (The People's Representative) Newspaper, the top legislator spent time exploring displays showcasing the 101-year journey of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press, learning about multi-platform journalistic products, converged newsroom models, and new technologies applied in journalism operations.

NA Chairman Mẫn praised the thorough preparations and impressive presentations of media organisations at the event.

The festival was considered a major celebration for journalists nationwide and formed part of activities marking the 101st anniversary of Việt Nam’s Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2026).

This year’s edition featured 87 exhibition booths. From the thematic exhibition area dedicated to 101 years of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press to large-scale booths of leading media agencies and displays from regional journalist associations and local press organisations, the event created a vivid panorama reflecting the strong evolution of revolutionary journalism alongside trends in digital transformation and technological innovation.

Alongside the exhibitions, the National Press Forum featured 11 working sessions that delivered practical and substantive discussions.

Topics included the restructuring of media organisations, sustainable the economics of journalism and approaches to improving policy communication at local level. These sessions provided new perspectives and valuable lessons for journalists in the digital era.

Beyond professional activities, the festival also featured side events that strengthened solidarity within the profession and reinforced pride and dedication among journalists, often described as frontline contributors in the ideological and cultural sphere.

At the festival, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) received three top prizes, including one for an outstanding exhibition booth and two others for its outstanding journalistic products in the digital media category.

National Press Festival 2026 closes, reaffirming revolutionary press’s mettle, responsibility

The National Press Festival 2026 has left a lasting impression on journalists and the public alike, Nguyễn Đức Lợi, permanent vice chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association, said at the closing ceremony of the three-day event held in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Sunday.

In his speech, Lợi, who also served as head of the festival organising committee, said the festival has, over the years, evolved into a major national event with the active participation of central and local media organisations, journalists’ associations and journalism education and research institutions across the country.

This year’s edition featured 87 exhibition booths designed in a modern and cohesive style while retaining strong cultural identity, Lợi said.

He said from the thematic exhibition area on 101 years of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press to the large-scale displays of key media organisations and booths representing local journalists’ associations and chapters, the event offered a vivid panorama reflecting the dynamic development of the Vietnamese revolutionary press alongside digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies.

Lợi noted that alongside the exhibitions, the National Press Forum featured 11 working sessions that delivered practical and substantive discussions. Topics included the restructuring of media organisations, the sustainable economics of journalism and approaches to improving policy communication at local level. These sessions provided new perspectives and valuable lessons for journalists in the digital era.

Beyond professional activities, the festival also featured side events that strengthened solidarity within the profession and reinforced pride and dedication among journalists, often described as frontline contributors in the ideological and cultural sphere.

“The festival may have come to an end, but the messages, values and spirit of its theme on loyalty, creativity and responsibility will continue to resonate and serve as guiding principles for all of us in the journey ahead,” Lợi said.

At the closing ceremony, the organising committee presented awards recognising outstanding collective and individual achievements, including 57 prizes for impressive exhibition booths and 46 awards for outstanding journalistic products across categories, including newspaper covers, radio, television, print, online journalism and press photography in 2026.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association also awarded certificates of merit to 16 collectives for excellence in professional activities and association development in 2025. In addition, the association presented emulation flags to 17 organisations for outstanding performance during the year, including the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). — VNA/VNS