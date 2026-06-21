Medical specialists advance uropathology standards in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 200 pathologists, urologists, oncologists, and radiologists from across the country attended an intensive training course on uropathology in HCM City on June 20 to update international classifications and integrate breakthrough digital technologies.

The training course, supported by EAU-ESUP on uropathology, was co-organised by Bình Dân Hospital, the European Society of Urological Pathology (ESUP), and the Việt Nam Urology and Nephrology Association (VUNA) to standardise diagnostic pathways and optimise targeted treatment for patients.

According to the World Health Organisation’s GLOBOCAN 2022 database, prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers remain the three most common urological malignancies, ranking fourth, ninth, and 14th, respectively, among global cancer incidence.

In Việt Nam alone, these three cancer types account for over 10,000 newly diagnosed cases each year.

Amidst this growing disease burden, anatomical pathology is considered the definitive "gold standard" for precise diagnosis, staging, tumour grading, and directing personalised treatment strategies.

As a leading surgical hub for urology in Việt Nam, Bình Dân Hospital manages over 30,000 outpatient visits and performs nearly 5,000 urological surgeries annually.

In 2025, the hospital's pathology department processed 25,690 specimens, including 6,220 malignant uropathology tumour samples.

This extensive clinical database provides a strong foundation for improving histopathological diagnostic capacity and prognostic accuracy.

Associate Professor Trần Vĩnh Hưng, director of Bình Dân Hospital, said in the era of precision medicine, accurate treatment would always begin with an accurate diagnosis.

"For urological cancers, uropathology is the foundation for disease staging, prognosis, and selecting the most appropriate treatment strategy for each patient. Behind every specimen is an opportunity to preserve organs, maintain essential functions, and protect the patient's quality of life."

The training course featured comprehensive sessions led by world-class experts, including Prof. Bernard Malavaud from France, Prof. Maurizio Colecchia from Italy, Assoc. Prof. Ferry Safriadi, and Assoc. Prof. Lukman Hakim from Indonesia.

The international faculty brought valuable clinical insights and standardised practices from leading European urology centres to Việt Nam.

The programme focused heavily on cutting-edge trends in modern uropathology.

It updated diagnostic strategies and pathological classifications for prostate, bladder, and renal cell carcinomas based on the latest international guidelines.

The course unlocked the role of molecular biology and targeted therapies in uropathology oncology.

It also standardised synoptic pathology reporting to maximise diagnostic consistency and quality assurance.

Finally, the programme highlighted advancements in digital pathology and the clinical application of artificial intelligence (AI) in grading genitourinary tumours.

“Science only truly becomes meaningful when the latest advancements in medicine are applied to give patients a better chance at life,” Hưng said.

By continuously expanding international academic networks and hosting specialised training courses, Bình Dân Hospital aims to bridge the gap between global innovations and local clinical practice, accelerating the adoption of precision medicine in Việt Nam. — VNS