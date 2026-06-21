Man kills girlfriend, two children in domestic violence incident

BẮC NINH — A murder-suicide in Việt Yên Ward has left four people dead, including two children, with one injured, the northern province of Bắc Ninh's police confirmed on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place in the Bãi Bằng residential quarter following an apparent relationship dispute between 31-year-old N.T.N. and Nguyễn Văn Tuyên, 36, from Bắc Lũng Commune, Bắc Ninh Province.

Tuyên allegedly used a knife to attack N., her 10-year-old son N.H.P. and six-year-old daughter N.B.B., before taking his own life.

N.T.N.'s 11-year-old adopted sister, identified by her initials N.B.N., also sustained injuries in the incident. She has been taken to Việt Yên General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Upon receiving reports about the case from local residents, investigators from the provincial Police Investigation Agency were immediately deployed to the scene and worked in conjunction with the Criminal Police Division of Việt Yên Ward.

Provincial police investigators are working with relevant authorities to conduct crime scene and forensic examinations and will continue the investigation in accordance with the law. — VNS