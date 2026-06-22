Truck-coach crash on Hà Tĩnh expressway kills driver, injures eight

HÀ TĨNH – A coach driver died and eight passengers were injured after a passenger coach and a truck collided on the Hàm Nghi – Vũng Áng Expressway in Hà Tĩnh Province on the night of June 21, authorities announced early June 22.

The crash occurred at Km 557+200, near the Kỳ Trung interchange in Kỳ Văn Commune. About 8pm, a southbound-to-northbound passenger coach bearing licence plate 99H-067.xx, driven by Nguyễn Tiến N. (born 1990, of Từ Sơn Ward, Bắc Ninh Province), struck a truck bearing plates 29E-422.xx, towing trailer 29RM-046.xx, which was travelling ahead carrying a large load of steel frames. The truck was driven by Nguyễn Văn H. (born 1989, of Vinh Lộc Ward, Nghệ An Province).

The impact crumpled the front of the coach and lodged it into the steel frames on the truck. Nine people aboard the coach were injured and were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Upon receiving the alert, relevant authorities moved quickly to the scene. Traffic Police Unit No. 4 for Expressways, under the Traffic Police Department, co-ordinated with road management units to regulate traffic and prevent congestion while helping to transport victims to care. The Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police Division of Hà Tĩnh Provincial Police deployed specialised vehicles and personnel to conduct rescue operations and free those trapped.

At 10.30pm the same evening, coach driver N. succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident. — VNS