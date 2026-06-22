North and central Việt Nam face intense heat on June 22 as south stays wet

HÀ NỘI — Much of northern and central Việt Nam will endure intense to severely intense heat on June 22, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms offering limited relief, while the south and Central Highlands can expect showers later in the day.

In the north, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening at a few locations, with the north-west seeing more widespread showers and storms. During the day, the north will remain under intense heat – and in some places exceptionally severe heat – with the exception of Điện Biên and Lai Châu.

From Thanh Hóa to Quảng Trị, conditions will be predominantly severely hot, with some localities experiencing exceptionally severe heat; showers and thunderstorms are forecast at scattered locations during the late afternoon and evening. Huế City, Đà Nẵng City, and the eastern parts of provinces from Quảng Ngãi to Đắk Lắk will also record intense and severely intense heat, with some areas exceptionally so; isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening.

Other regions will see sunny conditions during the day, with heat in some localities; a few places will have showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The Central Highlands and the south will see scattered, isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, with heavy rain in some spots.

Meteorological authorities have warned that thunderstorms may bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. Residents are urged to guard against extreme weather, particularly during the transition from prolonged heat to rain. — VNS