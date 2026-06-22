HCM City health chief commends doctors who saved injured boy

HCM CITY — HCM City's health chief has commended medical teams at Vũng Tàu General Hospital and Children's Hospital 1 for saving the life of an 11-year-old boy who suffered multiple life-threatening injuries in a serious traffic accident, the city's Department of Health said on Sunday.

The commendation recognised the doctors' professionalism, dedication and coordination during more than 10 hours of continuous emergency treatment and remote specialist consultations between the two hospitals, which are more than 100 kilometres apart.

On June 14, the boy was admitted to Vũng Tàu General Hospital in critical condition after the accident with severe chest and abdominal injuries. Doctors immediately performed emergency surgery, but his condition deteriorated after the operation. He suffered cardiac arrest and required 15 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation before circulation was restored.

Medical teams at Vũng Tàu General Hospital continued working with specialists at Children's Hospital 1 through remote consultations to guide treatment until the boy was stabilised for transfer to Children's Hospital 1.

After arriving at Children's Hospital 1, a multidisciplinary emergency team continued treatment. The boy has since recovered and is expected to be discharged.

Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the HCM City Department of Health, said the case demonstrated the effectiveness of close coordination between hospitals and remote specialist support in improving emergency care for critically ill patients.

He praised the medical teams for their professionalism, dedication and determination in treating a patient whose chances of survival had appeared slim.

The department said the case also underscored the importance of strengthening telemedicine and professional collaboration between hospitals to ensure patients receive timely specialist treatment, regardless of where they first enter the healthcare system. — VNS