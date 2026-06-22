Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam transitions to E10 biofuel

June 22, 2026 - 17:23
Việt Nam is rolling out Biofuel E10 nationwide from July to promote cleaner transport. Authorities say the fuel is safe for most gasoline-powered vehicles and will ensure stable supply and quality. While some drivers remain cautious, experts and distributors say E10 reduces emissions and offers a more environmentally friendly alternative.

see also

More on this story

Society

20th National Press Awards

123 awards were given to journalists across the country on Sunday night for outstanding stories they did over the past year. National Assembly chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the ceremony in the port city of Hải Phòng.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom