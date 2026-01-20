14th National Party Congress – Where trust and responsibility spread

HÀ NỘI — Delegates are gathering in full attendance at the 14th National Party Congress, which officially opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday, with a strong sense of pride and responsibility, carrying with them the aspirations, intellect and expectations of officials, Party members and people nationwide.

Their presence not only demonstrates unity and consensus of will, but also helps spread confidence in a new Party term marked by major policy decisions and the opening of a new era of national development.

In an atmosphere of unity, discipline and democracy, all delegates demonstrate their resolve to ensure that the 14th National Party Congress becomes a profound political milestone, laying a solid foundation for Việt Nam’s new stage of development.

Ahead of the opening session, General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, permanent member of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People’s Army, visited and encouraged journalists, editors and technicians working at the Press Centre of the 14th National Party Congress.

Nghĩa commended the sense of responsibility and dedication shown by media agencies in providing timely and accurate coverage, contributing to a strong and positive dissemination of information about the congress across society. He underscored the important role of the press in communicating the Party’s guidelines and policies, fostering social consensus, and strengthening the confidence of officials, Party members and the public in the success of the congress.

From early morning on Tuesday, journalists from both Vietnamese and international media outlets were present at the Press Centre, ready to report on the congress. According to journalists on site, the facilities and technical conditions provided strong support for smooth and efficient media operations. Recognising the 14th National Party Congress as a particularly important political event which will open a new development era for the country, reporters emphasised their responsibility to convey information in a timely, objective and dignified manner, helping audiences at home and abroad follow key developments of this major national event.

Alongside media efforts, extensive preparations were made to ensure that the congress takes place safely. Security, transportation, healthcare, communications, logistics and technical services were carefully reviewed and rehearsed, with personnel working diligently and discreetly to provide a solid support framework for the congress.

Special attention has been given to medical security, disease prevention, food safety and environmental hygiene. Assigned units remain on duty throughout the congress, ready to respond promptly to any situation. Military transport forces tasked with transporting delegates regard their role as both an honour and a responsibility, adhering strictly to regulations on safety, security and professional conduct. — VNA/VNS