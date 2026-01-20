Chàm islander saved after stroke

CHÀM ISLANDS — A resident of the Chàm Islands, located 20km off the coast of the ancient town Hội An, was rescued and brought to Đà Nẵng for treatment by the Chàm Islands border guard station on Monday night.

The station reported that Trần Công Thành, 66, had suffered a stroke and needed emergency care at a well-equipped medical care service at 7.45pm on Monday.

An on-duty speedboat from the station was called to bring the man and his family members to Cửa Đại Port on the Hội An coast.

The station said Thành was then given first aid by an emergency medical team before receiving treatment at Đà Nẵng General Hospital.

In November, Đà Nẵng’s border guard task group rescued an ill woman from the Chàm Islands in poor weather conditions caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Previously, three islanders who had taken ill were rescued by the local border guard force in rough seas. — VNS