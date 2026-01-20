Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Coast Guard uncovers illegal diesel shipment, sand mining

January 20, 2026 - 10:16
The Việt Nam Coast Guard’s Intelligence Division No. 2 has seized 50,000 litres of diesel oil of unknown origin and 100 cubic metres of illegally transported sand during a series of patrols and inspections.
Coast Guard officers inspect a fishing boat transporting diesel oil of unknown origin off the coast of Cà Mau Province on January 18. — Photos courtesy of the Việt Nam Coast Guard

MEKONG DELTA — The Việt Nam Coast Guard’s Intelligence Division No. 2 has seized 50,000 litres of diesel oil of unknown origin and 100 cubic metres of illegally transported sand during a series of patrols and inspections.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, Political Commissar of the Đồng Nai Province-based Coast Guard Intelligence Division No. 2, said on January 19 that the division has stepped up efforts to combat crime in the lead-up to the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, focusing on drug prevention, human trafficking, smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

At 7:15am on January 18, the division’s patrol team discovered wooden fishing boat TG-92469-TS registered in Đồng Tháp about 27 nautical miles off the coast of Cà Mau Province.

Officers boarded the boat and found 50,000 litres of diesel oil of unknown origin.

On board were its captain, Lê Hoàng Huy, and three crew member. Huy failed to furnish documents to prove the origin of the oil.

In the afternoon of January 19, the patrol team brought the boat ashore, and handed the case over to Squadron No. 422 under the Coast Guard Region No. 4 Command based in An Giang Province’s Phú Quốc Island for further investigation.

Officers from Coast Guard Intelligence Division No. 2 and the Đồng Tháp Border Guard Command inspect a vessel suspected of illegal sand transport in the inland waters of Đồng Tháp Province on January 17.

Around 9:45am on January 17, the Intelligence Division No. 2, in coordination with the Đồng Tháp Province Border Guard Command, inspected a steel-hulled vessel without registration number in the inland waters of the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp.

They found the vessel carrying around 100 cubic metres of saline-contaminated sand.

On board were its captain, Trần Văn Viên, and three crew members. Viên failed to furnish documents proving the origin of the sand, and none of the crew had the certification required to be a sailor.

In the afternoon of the same day, the inspection team brought the vessel ashore and handed the case over to Kiểng Phước Border Guard Station under the Đồng Tháp Border Guard Command for further investigation.

Illegal sand mining remains a major concern in riverine provinces, causing erosion and environmental damage and endangering public safety. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Vanuatu PM visits VLU, highlights education ties

Văn Lang University on January 17 welcomed Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Nauka Jotham Napat, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, during his official visit to Việt Nam, highlighting education’s role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Society

Tourism in Việt Nam hits new peak

Việt Nam’s tourism industry has just gone through a record-breaking year. As the sector sets ambitious targets for 2026, it must also confront tough regional competition, overloaded infrastructure, climate challenges and rising demand for sustainable travel.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom