14th National Party Congress calls on overseas Vietnamese to help national development

HÀ NỘI — President of the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe Phan Bích Thiện has said she felt trusted, respected and encouraged as the State called on overseas intellectuals and entrepreneurs to contribute to national development.

Overseas Vietnamese are able to offer opinions and provide consultation on many national issues. Numerous policies have been introduced and laws amended to safeguard the legitimate rights of Vietnamese living abroad.

"Our recommendations are listened to and addressed," Thiện said.

“All of this has genuinely ensured fairness in both rights and responsibilities between overseas Vietnamese and compatriots at home. It is precisely this respect and openness in policy that has given many of us, myself included, the confidence to connect, invest and contribute more actively to our homeland.”

Leaving her homeland to study in the former Soviet Union at a time when Việt Nam was still facing profound hardships, Thiện has personally witnessed the country’s far-reaching transformation in both mindset and action since the launch of Đổi mới (Renewal) in 1986.

It was the Renewal policy that marked a decisive turning point, as the State embraced openness and international integration, developed a socialist-oriented market economy and reshaped its perception and evaluation of Vietnamese people living abroad.

A major milestone came in 2004 with the issuance of Politburo's Resolution 36/NQ-TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, which formally recognised Vietnamese residing abroad as “an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation”.

Through its Steering Committee, the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation has drawn on experience and effective practices accumulated over successive terms to gather thoughtful feedback from overseas Vietnamese on the draft documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

Opinions were collected via embassies and representative offices, local associations and mass organisations using a wide range of channels, including online seminars, roundtable discussions, consultation sessions at embassies, social media platforms and email.

Thanks to this coordinated and multifaceted approach, numerous constructive and responsible contributions from overseas Vietnamese communities have been received, reflecting their deep attachment to and sense of responsibility for the cause of national construction and development.

A spirit of partnership

Walking alongside the nation on its development path and sharing both pride and responsibility for their roots, overseas Vietnamese increasingly view themselves not as 'those who left', but as 'those who move forward together'.

Wherever they live or work, they believe that the image of the homeland remains firmly embedded in their hearts — the strongest bond, transcending geographical distance and time.

Thiện said this progressive shift in mindset, coupled with more open and inclusive policies, has provided powerful motivation for overseas Vietnamese to contribute to the country’s development.

The results are evident in the sharp rise in remittances in recent years, which reached US$16 billion in 2024, exceeding the total amount of foreign direct investment flowing into Việt Nam.

This is clear evidence that Renewal policies have fostered trust and effectively encouraged overseas Vietnamese to turn their sentiments towards the homeland into tangible contributions, she said.

“I highly value the spirit of harmony and great national unity in Việt Nam’s approach to overseas Vietnamese. Anyone who wishes to contribute to the country is respected, welcomed and encouraged,” she said.

These policies not only attract overseas Vietnamese to return home to invest and do business, but also motivate them to take the initiative in networking, promoting Việt Nam and strengthening international connections, she added.

Driven by a deep love for her homeland, Thiện has helped connect universities in Hungary and Việt Nam, and mobilised Hungary’s Gamma Group to donate teaching equipment to Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, as well as air quality monitoring devices to the former Việt Nam Administration of Environment.

Renewal policies have also strengthened the sense of responsibility felt by overseas Vietnamese towards the country.

Whenever the Việt Nam Fatherland Front launches fundraising campaigns to support people at home, overseas Vietnamese communities respond enthusiastically.

The Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe, for example, has partnered with the Việt Nam Red Cross Fund, the Youth Theatre and the Voice of Việt Nam's external service channel VOV5 on the 'Wings of Dreams' programme, providing support to disadvantaged children in remote and mountainous areas at the start of each school year.

Members of the forum are currently sponsoring 120 orphans in Việt Nam.

“My own family has contributed to building solidarity houses, establishing school kitchens in highland areas and supporting communities affected by disease outbreaks, natural disasters and floods. At present, I am personally sponsoring six orphans in Việt Nam,” Thiện said.

“When we are recognised as a resource, overseas Vietnamese feel even more encouraged to take action, forge connections and contribute.”

Inspiring future generations

Amid the country’s recent progress, Thiện said she remains concerned about how to pass on this spirit to younger generations of overseas Vietnamese.

She expressed hope that the Party, Government and State would introduce more concrete policies to attract overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and experts to participate more deeply in national projects, particularly in innovation, science and technology, start-ups, education and digital culture, areas aligned with the aspirations of younger generations and global trends.

“Our generation was born in Việt Nam and carries vivid memories of the homeland, which explains our strong emotional attachment,” she said.

“However, younger generations born and raised overseas will require greater efforts to nurture their connection to Việt Nam and their sense of origin.”

“I hope we will not simply be overseas Vietnamese, but a national resource — a trusted partner of the homeland and a bridge between Việt Nam and international friends.”

Looking ahead to the 14th National Party Congress, Thiện expressed her hope that Việt Nam would adopt more breakthrough policies to firmly position the overseas Vietnamese community as a strategic resource in national integration and development, helping to elevate the country’s standing on the global stage.

She also stressed that people-to-people diplomacy should be formally recognised as a key pillar of Việt Nam’s diplomatic framework, alongside Party diplomacy and State diplomacy.

“On the road ahead, I believe that if every Vietnamese carries the spirit of connection and contribution, the collective strength of overseas Vietnamese will continue to grow and spread,” she said.

“The overseas Vietnamese community will not only look towards the homeland, but will walk alongside it, co-creating shared value and helping to shape the future of Việt Nam.” — VNS