UN Under-Secretary-General, Hoa Lâm Group discuss human-centred AI healthcare

HÀ NỘI — Hoa Lâm Group, one of Việt Nam’s leading private healthcare investors, on January 16 co-hosted a high-level dialogue with Amandeep Singh Gill, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, focusing on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing human health.

The event followed Gill’s working session with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and formed part of the United Nations’ broader efforts to strengthen global cooperation on AI governance, including initiatives such as the Global Digital Compact, which promotes safe, inclusive and responsible digital transformation.

Held in Hà Nội under the theme “Human Health in the Age of AI,” the dialogue was jointly organised by the Boston Global Forum (BGF), AI World Society (AIWS) and Hoa Lâm Group.

It brought together policymakers, technology experts, academics and business leaders, highlighting the growing participation of Vietnamese enterprises in global discussions on emerging technologies and sustainable development.

Addressing the forum, Gill underscored the increasingly important role of the private sector in shaping ethical standards, governance frameworks and social responsibility in AI development, particularly in sensitive areas such as healthcare.

“AI is not only a technological matter, but also one of governance, values and public trust,” he said, stressing that early business engagement in policy dialogue and real-world deployment is essential to ensure AI serves humanity rather than deepening risks or inequalities.

He noted that healthcare would remain among the most sensitive domains for AI application, requiring a careful balance between innovation, ethical safeguards, data protection and respect for human dignity.

Within this context, Hoa Lâm Group was cited as one of the Vietnamese enterprises actively integrating ethical considerations into AI-driven healthcare solutions.

The group has been developing AI-assisted services at its high-tech medical complex in HCM City, including City International Hospital and Gia An 115 Hospital.

According to the group, current applications focus on supporting clinical decision-making, assisting diagnostic imaging, analysing medical data, monitoring chronic conditions and enhancing disease prevention.

These systems operate under strict professional oversight to ensure that final medical decisions remain with healthcare professionals.

People-first approach to AI in healthcare

At the dialogue, Madam Trần Thị Lâm, founder of Hoa Lâm Group, Honorary Chairwoman of the HCM City Health Sciences Association, and Chairwoman of the Strategic Advisory Board of the HCM City High-Tech Healthcare Park, outlined the group’s long-term vision for AI integration in healthcare.

“AI should serve as a supportive tool for doctors and patients, improving efficiency and quality of care without replacing human judgment,” she said.

She emphasised that AI deployment must be carried out cautiously, with strong ethical standards, robust data security and full respect for human dignity.

“Our goal is to develop AI as an intelligent assistant, not a substitute for the human role in healthcare,” she added.

As part of this strategy, Hoa Lâm Group is cooperating with the Boston Global Forum to research and develop a comprehensive AI healthcare assistant designed to provide round-the-clock support, monitor physical and mental health and contribute to the early detection of potential health risks.

A key highlight of the programme was a high-level roundtable discussion on linking enterprise-led pilot projects with global AI policy frameworks promoted by the United Nations.

Participants examined how practical models from emerging and developing economies could inform more inclusive and responsible global AI governance.

Gill commended Vietnamese businesses for their proactive engagement, noting that real-world healthcare initiatives such as those presented by Hoa Lâm Group could offer valuable references for other developing countries seeking to harness AI while safeguarding ethical and social values.

During the event, Gill was also honoured with the title “Humanity’s Quintessence Laureate 2026” in recognition of his contributions to advancing AI for the common good and promoting a people-centred approach to digital transformation.

Affirming Việt Nam’s role in the AI era

The dialogue reflected the expanding role of Vietnamese enterprises in international discussions on technology, healthcare innovation and sustainable development.

From a strategic perspective, Hoa Lâm Group reaffirmed its commitment to responsible AI development aligned with national digital transformation goals and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to public health and well-being.

“AI in healthcare should not only address immediate treatment needs, but also support long-term health management, disease prevention and improved quality of life for communities,” Madam Lâm said.

Through the event, Hoa Lâm Group underscored its readiness to share practical experience, contribute policy-relevant insights and engage in global cooperation, aligning its initiatives with the United Nations’ vision of a people-centred digital future. VNS