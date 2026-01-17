People-to-people diplomacy strengthens HCM City’s global connections

HCM CITY — People-to-people diplomacy has played an increasingly important role in HCM City’s development and international integration, municipal People’s Committee Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Lộc Hà said at an event on January 16.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Hà highlighted the city’s notable achievements in external relations, stressing that people-to-people diplomacy has left a clear and meaningful imprint, closely linked to the sector’s 75-year tradition.

The event, hosted by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), combined the 2025 review conference with a New Year 2026 friendship gathering.

It was attended by leaders of VUFO, municipal authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations.

Despite global uncertainties and ongoing administrative restructuring in 2025, people-to-people diplomacy in the city recorded impressive results, according to reports presented at the conference.

HUFO and its member organisations organised and coordinated more than 100 external activities, including cultural exchanges, international friendship events and high-level visits.

Highlights included the Việt Nam–US Friendship Exchange Programme celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations, which attracted over 5,000 participants in the city centre, as well as receptions for high-ranking delegations from Cuba and the Lao National Assembly.

The city also remained a leading destination for foreign non-governmental cooperation.

By November 2025, the city had mobilised and approved 32 aid projects with total committed funding exceeding VNĐ401 billion (US$16.3 million), supporting healthcare, education, social welfare and environmental protection.

Hà commended the dedication of organisations and individuals engaged in people-to-people diplomacy during a year that also marked the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

Humanitarian initiatives such as the “Sun Without Borders” programme supporting the Cuban people and joint blood donation activities with Thai and Indonesian diplomatic missions reflected the city’s spirit of solidarity and compassion, he said.

“In the context of Việt Nam entering a new era of development, people-to-people diplomacy must continue to innovate, helping HCM City become a hub for international initiatives, creative cities and the promotion of a modern Vietnamese cultural identity,” he said.

Representing the diplomatic corps, Lao Consul General in HCM City Phonesy Bounmixay congratulated VUFO and its member organisations on their 75-year journey, praising their role in fostering solidarity and friendship between the Vietnamese people and international partners.

At the ceremony, the municipal People’s Committee and HUFO presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals for their outstanding contributions to people-to-people diplomacy in 2025. — VNS