Delegation to deliver Tết gifts, well wishes to soldiers at DK1 platform, sea

HCM CITY — Two Naval Region 2 ships departed from HCM City on January 16, carrying a delegation to offer Tết (Lunar New Year) gifts and greetings to officers and soldiers on duty at the DK1 platform, vessels on duty at sea, and Côn Đảo Special Zone.

The ships Trường Sa 01 and Trường Sa 19 departed from the port of the Naval Region 2 Command at Phước Thắng Ward, and will spend around two weeks on this trip.

Speaking at the sendoff ceremony, Colonel Đỗ Hồng Duyên, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, asked the delegation to express Tết greetings and best wishes from the entire Command of Naval Region 2 to the officers and soldiers on duty at the front lines, who are protecting the sovereignty of the country's seas and islands.

Colonel Phạm Tiến Dũng, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command, said that he will lead the delegation to bring a warm Tết for the officers far from home, and that the gifts convey the love of their families, comrades and the nation.

This trip also coincides with the 14th National Party Congress, he said, adding that the delegation will also encourage the frontline units to organise joyful Tết celebrations for their officers and soldiers, while still staying prepared to ensure the safety of oil and gas extraction and military operations in Việt Nam’s sea area.

Phạm Hồng Điểm said that his son, Corporal Phạm Hồng Đức Anh, was honoured to be on Tết duty at the DK1/10 platform for the first time, and his family greatly supports his mission to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Trần Thị Liên, wife of Captain Trần Văn Lực, Political Officer of the DK1/10 platform, said that she is very proud that her husband is performing his duty this Tết. — VNS