Hà Nội works to ensure fire safety for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Permanent Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Dương Đức Tuấn has asked for enhanced fire safety efforts during the upcoming 14th National Party Congress as well as during the dry season more generally.

In Official Letter 176/UBND-NC issued on Wednesday, he noted that measures should be put in place for the dry season, the 14th National Party Congress and to welcome the Lunar New Year, as well as other political events in the city.

According to the letter, municipal departments, sectors and ward People's Committees are asked to rigorously and effectively implement directives from the National Assembly, Government, Prime Minister and municipal Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee on fire prevention and firefighting as well as search and rescue work and other relevant programmes and directives.

Hà Nội police are tasked with intensifying education and guidance on fire prevention and firefighting laws, preventive measures and escape skills in case of fire, explosions or other incidents.

Authorities will build a mass campaign for public participation in fire prevention and firefighting and will also review, supplement and perfect on-site fire prevention and firefighting forces.

They will also mobilise households to equip early fire detection and warning devices and require establishments to install incident signalling devices, per a project from the Ministry of Public Security.

As for Lunar New Year celebrations, Party and State leaders' activities, visits and New Year greetings, and festival areas and crowded entertainment zones, functional forces will develop and implement plans to ensure fire prevention and update firefighting and search and rescue plans in case of emergency.

Reviews, inspections and firefighting drills will be held and search and rescue plans made for high-risk establishments, especially karaoke businesses, bars, nightclubs, apartment blocks, high-rise buildings, markets, supermarkets, shopping centres, production facilities, warehouses and bus stations.

The Department of Culture and Sports and local media agencies will coordinate with the police and ward People's Committees to increase airtime for news, articles and reports warning of fire and explosion risks.

Local People's Committees will promote education among households, including those combining residences with business or production, on escape measures and fire and explosion prevention.

Households should install automatic fire alarm systems and equip firefighting, search and rescue tools and equipment at home.

Functional forces will guide establishment owners and household heads to self-inspect safety equipment so that they can detect and eliminate risks leading to fires, explosions or accidents, focusing on escape routes, electrical systems, heat sources and flame-generating devices.

Each household should equip at least one fire extinguisher.

Local authorities will require establishments to immediately rectify shortcomings related to fire prevention and firefighting, and will strictly handle violations during inspections.

Establishments should also drill firefighting and search and rescue plans, especially at high-risk sites and industrial zones. Managers of establishments and neighbourhood leaders should also develop plans and assign on-duty shifts for the Lunar New Year and submit them to firefighting forces and search and rescue units. — VNS