HCMC targets completion of six metro lines by 2030

HCM CITY — HCM City aims to complete six metro and urban railway lines with a total length of 187km by 2030 as part of an ambitious plan to develop a modern urban rail network that will serve as the backbone of public transport.

The target is set out in a resolution recently issued by the Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee, which implements National Assembly Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for urban railway development.

In late 2024, the city put its first metro line — the 19.7km Bến Thành–Suối Tiên route — into operation, connecting the city centre with the eastern gateway.

After more than a year of operation, the line has recorded strong demand, serving an average of over 55,000 passengers per day.

Following this, the city is preparing to break ground on Metro Line No. 2 (Bến Thành-Tham Lương), which is more than 11km long.

This project will be the first to apply special policy mechanisms aimed at accelerating procedures and shortening implementation timelines, providing experience for subsequent lines.

Under the plan for the 2025–2030 period, the remaining lines to be completed include Metro Line No. 2 (including the Bến Thành-Thủ Thiêm section), the Thủ Thiêm-Long Thành railway, the extension from Suối Tiên to the former Bình Dương New City, Metro Line No. 6 (Tân Sơn Nhất-Phú Hữu), and the Bến Thành-Cần Giờ line.

Once completed, urban rail transport is expected to account for 20-30 per cent of travel demand by 2030.

This figure is projected to rise to 35 per cent by 2035 and 50-60 per cent by 2045.

Beyond 2030, the city plans to expand the network further.

Between 2030 and 2035, eight additional lines totalling 275km are scheduled for completion, raising the total length to 462km.

From 2035 to 2045, another five lines spanning 239km will be added, bringing the network to around 700km with 19 lines in operation.

To achieve these goals, the city will diversify funding sources while maintaining public investment as a catalyst for private-sector participation.

The city will also accelerate decentralisation, simplify procedures, and apply transit-oriented development (TOD) models around stations to maximise land value, ridership and revenue.

The resolution emphasises innovation in investment, management and operations, alongside the development of high-quality human resources and the application of science and technology, to ensure the sustainable and long-term growth of the city’s urban railway system. — VNS