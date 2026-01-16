HCM City breaks ground on four mega projects ahead of 14th Party Congress

HCM CITY — Ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, HCM City on Thursday officially launched and broke ground on four major infrastructure projects worth a combined VNĐ239 trillion (US$9.7 billion).

Spanning transport and sports infrastructure, the projects are expected to generate strong momentum for economic growth while reshaping the city’s urban landscape for decades to come.

The largest project is the Rạch Chiếc National Sports Complex in Bình Trưng Ward, in what was formerly Thủ Đức City.

With total investment of more than VNĐ145.6 trillion ($5.9 billion), the 186-hectare complex is designed as a modern, international-standard sports and cultural hub.

At its core will be a stadium with a capacity of 65,000-75,000 seats, capable of hosting major regional and continental sporting events.

The complex will also include an 18,000-seat indoor arena, aquatic sports facilities, tennis courts, indoor sports venues and supporting infrastructure such as a central plaza, public service areas, a sports hospital and an exhibition centre.

The project will be implemented under a build-transfer (BT) model, with investors reimbursed through land funds rather than direct budget spending.

Đặng Minh Trường, chairman of Sun Group, the investor of the project, said the modern design and advanced equipment will allow the stadium not only to host international sporting events but also to be converted into a multi-functional stage for large-scale music concerts and major regional and global entertainment programmes.

The multi-purpose complex is expected to accommodate up to 90 per cent of Olympic sports disciplines, with highlights including a 10-hectare indoor arena seating 18,000 people and a convention centre with a capacity of 10,000 seats.

“This is one of Sun Group’s key projects in HCM City, reflecting the group’s responsibility as a strategic investor committed to long-term development and to working alongside the city to create sustainable value for future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, construction of Metro Line No.2 between Bến Thành and Tham Lương officially commenced, marking the only project in the group fully funded by the State budget.

With total investment of about VNĐ57 trillion ($2.3 billion), the 11.27-km line will run through 14 wards, featuring 10 underground stations and one elevated station.

The line is considered a key north–south urban transit corridor, easing congestion along the Cách Mạng Tháng Tám-Trường Chinh axis and strengthening the city’s mass public transport network.

Site clearance has been completed, and the line is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2030.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, Standing Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee, said Metro Line No 2 would help reduce traffic congestion, improve public transport capacity and gradually shape urban development in a more sustainable direction.

“The project is being implemented under special mechanisms approved by the National Assembly, reflecting a strong shift in thinking on the management and execution of large-scale infrastructure projects.”

Another strategic project is the Cần Giờ Bridge, with total investment of around VNĐ13.2 trillion ($540 million), implemented under a public-private partnership and BT contract.

Spanning about 6.3km, including a nearly three-kilometre cable-stayed section over the Soài Rạp River, the bridge will replace the Bình Khánh ferry and is expected to eliminate a long-standing transport bottleneck to the coastal district.The project is scheduled for completion in 2029.

The fourth project, Phú Mỹ 2 Bridge, has an estimated investment of VNĐ23.2 trillion ($940 million) and will connect Nguyễn Hữu Thọ Street in the city’s southern area with Liên Cảng Road in Đồng Nai Province.

Designed to ease pressure on the existing Phú Mỹ Bridge, it will also provide a direct transport link to Long Thành International Airport, strengthening regional connectivity and logistics development.

The new bridge is expected to be completed in 2029.

Hà said the Phú Mỹ 2 and Cần Giờ bridge projects play a key role in completing the city’s inter-regional transport network, expanding urban development space and easing pressure on existing routes.

Together, they will strengthen connectivity between the city centre and southern and eastern areas, as well as the southern key economic region, in line with the city’s multi-centre development model that places transport infrastructure at the heart of growth.

The Rạch Chiếc complex is the first to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture, and is closely linked to the city’s strategy to develop cultural industries, Hà said.

“With culture as a foundation, communication as a catalyst, sports reaching higher standards and tourism making breakthroughs, the city aims to turn cultural industries into a key economic sector contributing more significantly to GRDP growth, while enhancing the city’s identity and international appeal,” he said.

The simultaneous rollout of public investment projects and public–private partnership projects reflects the city’s renewed development mindset, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No 68 on private economic development, and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to supporting investors and promptly addressing difficulties during project implementation. — VNS