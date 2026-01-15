Politics & Law
Home Society

Dozens of suspects returned to Việt Nam as police crack down on cross-border scams

January 15, 2026 - 13:04
Police in Tuyên Quang have intensified their crackdown on cross-border fraud, bringing dozens of suspects back to Việt Nam in a major case involving a Cambodia-based scam network that cheated thousands of victims across the country.
Tuyên Quang provincial police escort suspects allegedly involved in a transnational fraud ring from Cambodia back to Việt Nam for investigation. — VNA/VNS Photo

TUYÊN QUANG — Tuyên Quang provincial police have brought 74 suspects back to Việt Nam in connection with a large transnational fraud ring operating out of Cambodia, as investigations into the case continue to expand.

In the early hours of Thursday, the suspects were transferred from Mộc Bài International Border Gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh to the provincial Investigation Police Agency for further questioning and legal proceedings.

They are among a total of 205 Vietnamese nationals detained in connection to the investigation.

The case involves a transnational fraud ring that used computer networks, telecommunications and electronic devices to cheat thousands of victims in Tuyên Quang and many other localities nationwide.

Police said the suspects often impersonated police officers, electricity utility company staff or tax officials to contact victims. They tricked people into installing fake applications or clicking links containing malicious software. Once this was done, the scammers took control of victims’ phones and stole money from their bank accounts.

On Monday, Tuyên Quang police worked with the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, Tây Ninh provincial police and Cambodian authorities to inspect several locations in Bavet City in Cambodia's Svay Rieng Province.

As a result, 205 Vietnamese citizens were detained in connection to online scam operations allegedly led by Chinese nationals. Police also seized 10 computers and 25 mobile phones.

Authorities described the operation as the largest transnational fraud case uncovered so far, with losses estimated at hundreds of billions of đồng.

Tuyên Quang police said investigations are continuing, with the remaining suspects being verified and handled in accordance with the law. — VNS

