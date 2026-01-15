Tết gifts to be presented to soldiers on DK1 platform, naval vessels

HCM CITY — The Naval Region 2 Command, headquartered in Long Sơn Commune, HCM City, held a meeting on Thursday to assign tasks to a working delegation of journalists ahead of their departure to visit and extend Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to officers and soldiers stationed on the DK1 platform, vessels on duty at sea, and Côn Đảo Special Zone.

Addressing the event, Colonel Đỗ Hồng Duyên, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, emphasised that each time Tet approaches, people across the country send their deep affection to officers and soldiers performing duties in border areas and on the sea and islands, both in material and spiritual forms.

He asked the delegation to personally deliver gifts and letters filled with the nation’s heartfelt sentiments to the officers and soldiers, and then share vivid, authentic accounts of daily life, quiet sacrifices, and the steadfast resolve of both the soldiers and civilians in defending national maritime sovereignty.

Two vessels have been arranged to carry the working delegation, along with Tết gifts and supplies, to visit forces stationed at various locations across the southern continental shelf waters of Việt Nam. Since year-end sea conditions can be rough, with high waves and strong winds, the command has made thorough preparations and chosen experienced, physically fit personnel to ensure the mission is carried out safely and effectively.

The working delegation is scheduled to depart on January 16 from the port of the former Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2, in HCM City. — VNA/VNS