Vietnamese at home and abroad pin high hopes on upcoming National Party Congress

Khánh Dương

(with additional reports from Lê Hương and Lê Việt Dũng)

HÀ NỘI — These days Hà Nội is taking on a fresh, celebratory look in anticipation of one of the country’s most important political events of the year: the 14th National Party Congress.

Streets across the city are awash in red and yellow, as national flags flutter alongside vibrant flower displays, banners and slogans welcoming the congress, infusing every corner with a sense of pride and upbeat energy.

Coinciding with the arrival of spring and the Lunar New Year, the congress has further lifted spirits, with Party members and local residents expressing optimism about the Party’s leadership and the nation’s development path.

Đồng Đội Law Firm director and lawyer Trần Xuân Tiền said: “These days, Hà Nội is not just resplendent with flags and flowers. Through the lens of a legal professional, I can clearly sense a profound shift in the thinking behind national governance.”

The atmosphere of preparation conveys urgency tempered by calm — the calm of internal strength that has fully matured, ready to step into the era of the nation’s rise, he said.

He said the disciplined and ‘no-exceptions’ approach in personnel matters, combined with the open-minded thinking reflected in the congress' draft documents, have instilled in those working in the legal field a firm belief that Việt Nam’s judiciary and economy are entering a pivotal moment to become more transparent, more effective and truly governed by the rule of law.

“My greatest expectation of the 14th National Party Congress goes beyond economic targets. It lies in a historic overhaul of national governance thinking to turn the aspiration of the era of the nation’s rise into reality.”

“I believe the congress will establish institutions as the breakthrough of all breakthroughs, decisively shifting from a mindset of tight control to ‘opening the way’ and boldly cutting away overlapping regulations that have long constrained social resources, an issue that we in the legal profession have grappled with for many years,” he told Việt Nam News.

Lê Huy Khôi, 70 years old, secretary of a Party cell in Vĩnh Tuy Ward, Hà Nội said that as a local-level Party member, he has high expectations that the 14th National Party Congress will put forward guidelines and decisions that are close to reality and easy to implement, creating fresh momentum for socio-economic development and improving people’s living standards.

Other Party members in Vĩnh Tuy Ward also look forward to decisive policies to push the role of science and technology, innovation and human development as the foundation to fuel the country’s sustainable growth.

Retiree Nguyễn Hoành Vinh said most Party members hope that at the upcoming congress, the Party will introduce breakthrough strategic decisions to promote development and guide the country forward into a new era.

Specifically, priority must be given to human development, most clearly reflected in the younger generation and youth through education and entrepreneurship, along with a strong focus on developing science and technology, scientific research and industry, he said.

Party member Đào Viết Bân placed high hopes on personnel work, expressing the belief that the congress will elect a competent leadership team with integrity, capability, credibility and professional qualifications to meet the aspirations of the entire nation and lead the country toward continuous renewal and progress.

Nguyễn Minh Hiền, deputy secretary of the Youth Union of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam (DAV), is particularly interested in the country’s foreign policy as outlined in the congress' draft documents, which identify external affairs and international integration as key tasks.

She expressed hope that upcoming policy decisions would place greater emphasis on economic diplomacy, science and technology diplomacy, cultural diplomacy and affairs related to overseas Vietnamese communities, enhancing Việt Nam’s international standing and prestige and enabling the country to better capitalise on opportunities arising from deep international integration.

According to Hiền, these orientations not only serve as guiding principles for study and training, but also act as a strong source of motivation for DAV students to strengthen their political steadfastness, professional skills and sense of service to the Fatherland, preparing them to contribute effectively to the country’s external relations in the years to come.

Voices from overseas

Despite living far from home, many overseas Vietnamese continue to follow the country’s major political events with optimism and high expectations for developments in their respective fields.

Hoàng Thu Trang, a Vietnamese woman living in France, said she hopes the congress will identify leaders who truly have influence, a strong sense of responsibility and the capacity to lead the nation, making sound decisions and guiding the country toward even greater development.

“For those of us working in the fields of culture and creativity, I also hope that after the Party Congress, there will be many more policies and opportunities for overseas Vietnamese and creative professionals like us to contribute more meaningfully to the country," she said.

"I hope there will be more cooperative programmes that help connect and promote Vietnamese culture to the world in ways that are increasingly beautiful, dynamic and creative.”

Phan Quốc Dũng, a doctoral researcher in forest governance at Dresden University of Technology in Germany, expects the 14th National Party Congress to put forward strategic decisions that will bring about a clear shift in Việt Nam’s development model toward sustainability, ensuring a harmonious balance between economic growth and environmental protection.

Young Party members studying overseas are particularly concerned about policies to attract Vietnamese intellectuals back after completing their studies and conducting research abroad.

Dũng said: “I hope the congress will devote greater attention to effectively mobilising high-quality intellectual resources, including well-trained scientists, experts and doctoral researchers."

The researcher, who is also secretary of the Party cell of Vietnamese students in Dresden, noted that establishing appropriate mechanisms to encourage overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to return and contribute to national development is of special importance, helping to curb the loss of brainpower.

“When this group is provided with suitable working conditions and enabled to fully realise their potential, they can make meaningful contributions to the country’s development,” he said.

Hoàng Cẩm Anh, a student at Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco, agreed, saying that retaining and attracting talent is one of the key issues requiring a strong breakthrough to create a turning point in the new era.

Amid deep international integration and increasingly fierce competition for skilled workers, without appropriate mechanisms, the brain drain will continue to undermine the quality of development, she said.

She expressed hope that the congress would prioritise building a comprehensive and coherent policy framework for identifying, recruiting, training, and rewarding talent, while creating a transparent and professional working environment that encourages innovation and dedication. — VNS