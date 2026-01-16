Social insurance participants in HCM City reach 4.73 million

HCM CITY — As of the end of last year, the total number of people participating in social insurance and health insurance in HCM City reached more than 13.2 million, a year-on-year increase of nearly 14 per cent, according to HCM City Social Insurance Office.

Of this total, the number of people participating in social insurance hit 4.73 million, up 18 per cent compared to 2024, exceeding the assigned plan.

The number of people participating in voluntary social insurance continued to record robust growth, with nearly 139,000 participants, up 52 per cent compared to 2024.

These figures show that public awareness of long-term social security is improving.

In the healthcare sector, the health insurance coverage rate reached nearly 95 per cent of the city’s population.

The city has the largest number of participants and beneficiaries of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance in the country.

Last year, the city Social Insurance paid social insurance and unemployment insurance benefits to more than 3.06 million people, an increase of 6.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

More than 34 million people in the city benefited from health insurance last year, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 2024.

Total health insurance-covered medical examination and treatment costs reached VNĐ32.6 trillion (US$1.24 billion), up 13.3 per cent year-on-year.

The health insurance card donation programme, an annual activity coordinated by the city Social Insurance in collaboration with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front in HCM City, has been implementing this for many years, donating health insurance cards to people in difficult circumstances.

From various social mobilisation sources, the city Social Insurance has raised a total fund of VNĐ9.87 billion ($376,000) to hand over 11,514 health insurance cards directly to disadvantaged people, representing nearly 36 per cent of the health insurance cards donated nationwide.

It fulfilled the assigned revenue collection plan, with total social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance revenue amounting to more than VNĐ147.38 trillion ($5.6 billion), a year-on-year increase of nearly 11 per cent. — VNS