Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Social insurance participants in HCM City reach 4.73 million

January 16, 2026 - 10:15
As of the end of last year, the total number of people participating in social insurance and health insurance in HCM City reached more than 13.2 million, a year-on-year increase of nearly 14 per cent, according to HCM City Social Insurance Office.

 

The HCM City Social Insurance Office donated 100 health insurance cards to locals in the city’s Tân Vĩnh Lộc Commune on January 10. Photo ansinh.tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn

HCM CITY —  As of the end of last year, the total number of people participating in social insurance and health insurance in HCM City reached more than 13.2 million, a year-on-year increase of nearly 14 per cent, according to HCM City Social Insurance Office.

Of this total, the number of people participating in social insurance hit 4.73 million, up 18 per cent compared to 2024, exceeding the assigned plan.

The number of people participating in voluntary social insurance continued to record robust growth, with nearly 139,000 participants, up 52 per cent compared to 2024.

These figures show that public awareness of long-term social security is improving.

In the healthcare sector, the health insurance coverage rate reached nearly 95 per cent of the city’s population.

The city has the largest number of participants and beneficiaries of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance in the country.

Last year, the city Social Insurance paid social insurance and unemployment insurance benefits to more than 3.06 million people, an increase of 6.4 per cent compared to the previous year. 

More than 34 million people in the city benefited from health insurance last year, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 2024.

Total health insurance-covered medical examination and treatment costs reached VNĐ32.6 trillion (US$1.24 billion), up 13.3 per cent year-on-year.

The health insurance card donation programme, an annual activity coordinated by the city Social Insurance in collaboration with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front in HCM City, has been implementing this for many years, donating health insurance cards to people in difficult circumstances.

From various social mobilisation sources, the city Social Insurance has raised a total fund of VNĐ9.87 billion ($376,000) to hand over 11,514 health insurance cards directly to disadvantaged people, representing nearly 36 per cent of the health insurance cards donated nationwide.

It fulfilled the assigned revenue collection plan, with total social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance revenue amounting to more than VNĐ147.38 trillion ($5.6 billion), a year-on-year increase of nearly 11 per cent. — VNS

 

 

HCM City Social Insurance Office social insurance health insurance unemployment insurance

see also

More on this story

Society

HCMC targets completion of six metro lines by 2030

HCM City aims to complete six metro and urban railway lines with a total length of 187 kilometres by 2030 as part of an ambitious plan to develop a modern urban rail network that will serve as the backbone of public transport.
Society

Deputy PM works with Khánh Hòa to address bottlenecks facing nuclear power project

Regarding Resolution No. 189, he urged the provincial People’s Committee, the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, relevant ministries and agencies, and project investors to continue close coordination and maintain a common voice in selecting necessary and well-defined provisions, as well as identifying the most appropriate solutions and measures to submit to the NA Standing Committee for consideration, adjustment, and supplementation.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom