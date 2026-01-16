Resettlement, site clearance for Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear plant gets underway

KHÁNH HÒA — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Thursday officially announced the launch of the resettlement and site clearance project for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant, marking a key step ahead of the 14th National Party Congress.

At the launch, the Deputy PM commended ministries, agencies, and Khánh Hòa Province for working hard to clear institutional and regulatory obstacles and speed up project progress, turning the Party and State’s plans into real action.

He called on investors and relevant units to fast-track construction while ensuring safety, quality, efficiency and environmental protection, and underscored the importance of stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority accompanied by adequate resource allocation and tighter oversight.

Sơn stressed that the project must balance the interests of the State, the people and businesses, while strictly preventing corruption, malpractice, wastefulness and losses of public assets.

He also urged all levels, sectors, localities, enterprises, organisations and individuals to maintain momentum to complete the project soon, enabling resettlement areas to become operational and provide affected households with improved and stable living conditions.

According to the Khánh Hòa provincial People’s Committee, the project carries a total investment of about VNĐ6.7 trillion (about US$255 million). Of the total, approximately VNĐ5.28 trillion is earmarked for compensation and site clearance, around VNĐ1.15 trillion for construction and equipment, and nearly VNĐ287 billion for project management, consultancy, other expenses and contingencies.

The project will develop a new residential area with synchronised technical and social infrastructure to secure stable livelihoods and daily life for communities affected by the nuclear power plant. Spanning about 89.71 ha, it comprises a 65.62- ha resettlement zone, a 14.24- ha fishing boat anchorage, and a 9.85- ha cemetery.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trịnh Minh Hoàng said the province will direct departments, sectors, the provincial construction investment project management board and local authorities to accelerate the development of social and technical infrastructure in resettlement areas, while ensuring quality and aesthetics to help residents quickly stabilise their lives.

The provincial administration has also proposed that the National Assembly Standing Committee soon adjust Resolution No. 189/2025/QH15 dated February 19, 2025, on special mechanisms and policies for investment in the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, to create a more favourable legal framework for compensation, support and resettlement work.

Hoàng added that the province has set up a provincial steering committee and a support task force for the nuclear power project, issued operational regulations and rolled out implementation plans. So far, localities have largely completed land origin verification and publicised compensation plans, with site clearance expected to be finished by January once the resolution is adjusted.

The Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant project is a nationally important undertaking of special significance, playing a strategic role in safeguarding energy security, advancing the green and clean energy transition, and supporting the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the new era. Beyond meeting electricity demand for economic growth, it is also expected to create opportunities for Việt Nam to develop high-quality human resources, strengthen scientific and technological capacity, and gradually master advanced nuclear technologies. — VNA/VNS