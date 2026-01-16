Việt Nam fast-tracks key national railway projects

HÀ NỘI — Entering 2026, with the completion of a basic legal framework, Việt Nam’s key national railway projects are moving into an accelerated implementation phase, notably the North–South high-speed railway and the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway line.

Legal framework completed

Immediately after the National Assembly approved the investment policy for these flagship projects, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) and relevant ministries and agencies moved quickly to finalise the legal framework. To date, four related laws have been promulgated, including the revised Railway Law, the Construction Law, the Law on Planning and the Law on Investment.

These were followed by a series of resolutions, decrees and guiding circulars. For the first time, Việt Nam has issued standards and technical regulations specifically for high-speed rail, including nine construction technical regulations, 219 sector-specific national standards, 37 general standards, and 146 standards aligned with European and international benchmarks.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Railway Authority Nguyễn Tiến Thịnh said relevant agencies have comprehensively reviewed the mechanisms and policies authorised by the National Assembly to ensure they are applied in the most appropriate and effective manner. At the same time, efforts are under way to develop special mechanisms for investment in urban railway systems in Hà Nội and HCM City to address pressing challenges in modern urban development.

According to Thịnh, the overarching goal is to establish special and exceptional mechanisms that simplify administrative procedures and shorten project preparation and construction timelines. Beyond infrastructure investment, the policies also aim to promote technology transfer and the development of a domestic railway industry, enabling Việt Nam to gradually master core technologies in line with long-term and sustainable development objectives.

Investment preparation

At the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee for key national railway projects in early January, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need to shift decisively from institutional building to implementation.

For the North–South high-speed railway, the Government has instructed the MoC to complete the selection of an international consultant in January and urgently appoint a consultant to prepare the feasibility study for submission to the Prime Minister by mid-January.

Deputy Minister of Construction Bùi Xuân Dũng said authorities are reviewing domestic and international standards, global experience and Việt Nam’s practical conditions to identify the most suitable technology options.

Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh has ordered relevant units to urgently complete reports on special mechanisms, investment models and investor selection criteria, with the aim of commencing construction by the end of 2026. Minh has also assigned the Thăng Long Project Management Board as the project owner, replacing the Railway Project Management Board, and tasking it with overall responsibility for project quality, progress and costs.

For the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway line, component project 1, covering connecting lines to stations, has already broken ground. Component project 2, focusing on the main railway infrastructure, is accelerating feasibility study preparations, with approval targeted for June. Under the plan, the signing of an agreement on rail connection and construction of a cross-border railway bridge with China will be completed in March, appraisal finalised in July, and construction launched by year’s end.

Relevant localities are urgently determining boundary markers, extracting cadastral records, and preparing compensation and site clearance plans. The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with balancing and allocating sufficient capital, including loan options, to prevent funding shortages from delaying progress.

Human resources preparation is also being prioritised. A scheme for training and developing Việt Nam’s railway workforce to 2035, with a vision to 2045, is under way, with hundreds of engineers and experts receiving training at home and abroad. — VNA/VNS