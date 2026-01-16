Emergency flight from Sinh Tồn Island saves life

KHÁNH HÒA — Military Hospital 175 in HCM City on January 15 conducted an emergency flight by helicopter of a patient suspected of a central nervous system infection from Sinh Tồn Island (Trường Sa Special Zone, Khánh Hòa Province) to the mainland for specialised treatment, the hospital said on January 16.

The patient, V.N.P.A, born in 2006, showed symptoms of seizures and high fever, followed by consciousness disorders and a deep coma while working on Sinh Tồn Island on January 14.

The patient then received first aid and was taken to the island infirmary on the same day.

Doctors assessed that the patient was in a coma suspected to be due to central nervous system damage and worked with with doctors at Military Hospital 175 for a remote diagnosis.

The patient had acute consciousness disorder, and a suspected severe neurological infection progressing rapidly, with a very high risk of death if not receiving specialised treatment on time.

Given the danger of the situation, Military Hospital 175 directed immediate isolation and infection control measures, alongside active on-site treatment and close monitoring.

Hospital leaders urgently reported to the Department of Military Medicine - the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services under the Ministry of National Defence and activated the air emergency plan.

The patient was transported by helicopter early on the morning of January 15, while in a state of coma and respiratory failure.

Captian and doctor Nguyễn Thế Nhã from the Airborne Emergency Team of Military Hospital 175 said that because the patient had brain damage, the helicopter had to fly lower than usual to limit the effects of pressure changes, leading to an increase in transfer time.

Emergency and flight crews strictly implemented preventive and infection control measures during transport to ensure safety as this was a suspected dangerous infectious disease.

The patient was safely brought to Military Hospital 175 on January 15 and received treatment under strict isolation conditions. — VNS