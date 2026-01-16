Đồng Tháp seeks strategic decisions at 14th National Party Congress

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp is looking to the 14th National Party Congress for breakthrough decisions to sustain growth and improve people’s lives.

Nguyễn Văn Khang, former chairman of the People’s Committee of the former Tiền Giang Province (now part of Đồng Tháp Province) and chairman of the provincial Union of Science and Technology Associations, said he is delighted and confident in the Party’s sound leadership over recent terms, after witnessing the country’s strong development over 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), which has created a solid foundation and momentum for localities to continue rising amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution and deep international integration.

With great efforts, strong determination and a spirit of unity and renewal across the political system, together with the dynamism and creativity of the people and business community, Đồng Tháp has overcome many difficulties and recovered quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local socio-economic conditions have shown many positive changes, and people’s living standards have improved. Party building has seen many innovations, the political system has been gradually streamlined and operates more effectively and efficiently, while national defence and security have been firmly maintained.

During the 2020–25 term, the province focused on six breakthrough areas: developing the agricultural economy; investing in key products and growth zones; promoting business development and start-ups; building infrastructure; developing human resources; and advancing administrative reform and Party building.

The coordinated implementation of these breakthroughs has created clear changes in many important fields.

Average economic growth, measured by Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), reached 5.51 per cent over five years. GRDP per capita is estimated at about VNĐ85.5 million (US$3,250). State budget revenue increased by an average of 2.25 per cent a year.

Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, former deputy chairman of the People’s Committee of the former Đồng Tháp Province (now part of Đồng Tháp Province), said he is even more delighted to see the province’s urban and rural areas becoming more orderly and modern, trade and services expanding, and people’s material and spiritual lives improving clearly.

The national target programme on building new-style rural areas has not only delivered infrastructure and socio-economic benefits but has also brought positive changes in people’s awareness, thinking and attachment to their communities, he said.

The province’s urban and rural infrastructure system has continued to improve. Transport infrastructure has developed fairly well, creating a foundation for inter-regional connectivity with HCM City and the Mekong Delta, while supporting agriculture, industry and tourism.

The province has implemented many major projects such as Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge, the Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận, An Hữu – Cao Lãnh and Mỹ An – Cao Lãnh expressways, and the upgrading and expansion of provincial, district and rural roads.

It has effectively exploited transport works along coastal areas and the Tiền River to meet development needs and support building new-style rural areas.

In its renewal and development process, the province has effectively tapped its natural resource advantages, most notably through conquering and developing the Đồng Tháp Mười (Plain of Reeds) region.

The province has invested in transport and urban infrastructure and implemented an agricultural restructuring plan, turning the deeply flooded, alum-affected and barren region into a fertile production area. The region’s rice production has shifted from one crop to three high-quality crops a year.

After the merger with the former province of Tiền Giang on July 1, 2025, Đồng Tháp had a total rice cultivation area of more than 615,000ha.

Most rice-growing areas have applied full mechanisation, from land preparation, sowing, tending, fertilisation and pest control to harvesting and post-harvest stages.

The application of science, technology and digital transformation in the production, preservation, processing and consumption of agricultural products has recorded positive progress. This has helped create stable raw material sources and attract many large-scale processing plants using modern technology. These factors are important in expanding markets and increasing the value of key agricultural products for export and integration.

Nguyễn Đắc Hiền, former standing deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the former Đồng Tháp Province, affirmed that the sound guidelines and policies of the Party and State in the past term have helped promote political and socio-economic development, helping Việt Nam become a high-income country in the region.

Khang, former chairman of the People’s Committee of the former Tiền Giang Province and chairman of the provincial Union of Science and Technology Associations, expressed his hope that the 14th National Party Congress will set out breakthrough solutions in building the cadre contingent.

The most important thing is to build a team of cadres with strong ethics, prestige, professional capacity and practical experience commensurate with their tasks, he said.

Retired Party member Lê Hồng Lâm from the Veterans Association of Residential Area 6 in Mỹ Tho Ward, said he pays close attention to and firmly believes that the Party’s personnel work has been carried out through a strict, scientific and transparent process.

In addition, draft documents to be presented to the 14th National Party Congress clearly reflect innovative thinking, a long-term vision and high feasibility, he said, adding that difficult issues related to mechanisms and policies have been frankly acknowledged, development orientations have become clearer, and the organisational apparatus from the central to grassroots levels is being gradually consolidated, ready for an accelerated development phase. — VNS