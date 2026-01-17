Daegu, Đà Nẵng strengthen cooperation and investment

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng and Daegu, South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation programmes in information technology and communication (ICT), health care, business links and network building, public policies, worker training and innovations.

The two cities, which built links as twin cities starting in 2003, have agreed to boost medical tourism through the ‘Medic City Daegu’ platform, as well as AI-based transformation and high-tech industries.

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Phạm Đức Ấn said the new MoU would open more space and opportunities for growth for both cities in the next few years.

Đà Nẵng had been calling for investment from international and domestic partners and investors in the development of a Free Trade Zone and an International Finance Centre as well as semiconductor and AI manufacturing industries, Ấn said.

He said the city had been cooperating with South Korean partners in a variety of chip, AI and Internet of Things projects for use in smart urban and industrial parks, gene biotech, herbal medicine and Ngọc Linh ginseng production.

The central city had hosted 345 projects from South Korea with a total investment of US$1.33 billion, making South Korea one of the top four leading investors in Đà Nẵng out of 45 countries and territories.

Acting mayor of Daegu Kim Jung-ki said that the ties and friendship between Đà Nẵng and Daegu, which have similar features, had been a strong partnership for a long time.

He said Daegu authorities would create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people, especially those from Đà Nẵng, to visit, live and work in South Korea.

Daegu is planning to introduce more investors from South Korea seeking investment opportunities in health care, tourism, trade and smart city development to Đà Nẵng, according to Kim.

Over the past few decades, the South Korean city of Daegu has helped build an integrated management centre for green and smart urban management in Đà Nẵng, focused on urban management, disaster prevention, search and rescue and resilience to climate change.

Đà Nẵng has signed different MoUs with other South Korean cities, including Gyeongsan, Uiwang, Yeongyang and Gurye.

Last year, a trilateral mutual cooperation agreement on tourism development and attracting foreign tourists was signed by three partners: the Jeollanam-do Tourism Organisation of South Jeolla Province, or Jeonnam, South Korea, the Đà Nẵng City Tourism Association and Đà Nẵng-based Lotte Phú Khánh Duty Free Trading Company.

Tourists from South Korea comprised the largest segment of foreign tourist arrivals to Đà Nẵng, with 1.68 million – 40.6 per cent of total foreign travellers – last year. The city held a celebration for its one millionth Korean visitor during the annual Việt Nam-Korea Culture Exchange Festival in August 2025.

To date, 11 airlines from South Korea (Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, Jin Air, Aero K and Air Premia) operate flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng has filled the role of a transition centre for tour links between Jeju Island, Incheon, Seoul and other South Korean localities, including UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites like Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, Huế Monuments Complex, Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary in central Việt Nam.

South Korea also opened its consulate general in Đà Nẵng in 2020.

The Shilla Hotels and Resorts – a South Korean invested resort – was one of the first beachfront hotels constructed between Đà Nẵng and Hội An. – VNS