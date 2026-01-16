Universities play key role in connecting technology with social development: UN representative

HÀ NỘI — United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amandeep Singh Gill highlighted the vital role of universities in linking technology with social values and sustainable development during a visit to Phenikaa University in Hà Nội on January 16.

The visit formed part of his second working trip to Việt Nam, set against the backdrop of the United Nations advancing global agendas on technology governance, digital workforce development, and ensuring technology serves the common good of humanity.

These priorities are also central to the Global Digital Compact adopted at September’s Summit of the Future, which aims to shape an open, secure, and inclusive digital future.

At the event, Professor Dr Hồ Xuân Năng, Chairman of Phenikaa University, said: "The rapid development of technology is posing challenges that extend beyond purely technical aspects.

"We are living in a period where technological capabilities are developing faster than ethical and social institutions. The responsibility of universities is not only to educate and conduct research, but also to contribute to shaping how technology is developed and serves humanity.

"Shaping our digital future requires collaboration beyond governments, engaging universities, civil society, businesses, and citizens globally. This vision aligns perfectly with Phenikaa University’s mission as a university of innovation makers."

During the meeting, Gill, who is also the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Technology, and Phenikaa University leaders held discussions on digital talent development, responsible technology, and the role of universities in driving innovation aligned with sustainable development.

The meeting also gave the Phenikaa academic community an opportunity to engage in dialogue on broader questions raised by emerging technologies for contemporary society.

A highlight of the programme was a dialogue between Gill and Phenikaa faculty members and 300 students actively involved in teaching, research, and learning across science and technology disciplines.

The exchange explored emerging technology trends while underscoring the responsibility of the academic community and young researchers in shaping and applying technology for the greater good.

Gill highlighted the crucial role of universities in linking technology with social values and sustainable development.

He noted that with 2.7 billion people worldwide still lacking internet access, the digital divide is not merely an issue of infrastructure or technology, but a challenge of human capacity and of how technology is designed, deployed, and managed. Higher education therefore plays a vital role in addressing this gap at its root.

He added that universities not only train skills for the digital economy but also help shape critical thinking, ethical standards, and social responsibility among the next generation of technology professionals.

It is through such academic dialogue spaces that technology can become more closely aligned with the goals of inclusive and sustainable development. — VNS