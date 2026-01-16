Hà Nội spreads message to eliminate dog and cat slaughter and consumption

HÀ NỘI — As part of efforts to protect public health through the "One Health" approach, a mass communications campaign on rabies prevention and animal welfare improvement has officially launched across strategic locations in Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam.

This represents a strategic initiative aimed at building the image of a civilised, safe city with sustainable economic development.

Reaching Millions at the Heart of the Capital

In recent weeks, amidst crowds of visitors exploring and shopping around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, many residents and tourists have been impressed by the images and message: "Gradually eliminate dog and cat slaughter in pilot areas. A joint effort to end rabies" displayed prominently on large LED screens at Tràng Tiền Plaza.

The campaign extends beyond the Old Quarter, reaching widely through a network of over 100 LED screens in elevators across 40 buildings and premium shopping centres in Ba Đình and Hoàn Kiếm wards. These areas concentrate diplomatic offices, world cultural heritage sites such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, and important spiritual and historical tourism destinations.

According to project statistics, the messages reach approximately 2.6 million impressions daily on average. The decision to launch during the peak tourism season at year's end has amplified the campaign's impact, reaching not only local residents but also millions of international visitors to Hà Nội.

"One Health" Approach – Key to Sustainability

This awareness-raising and behaviour change communications campaign is a critical component of the project "Pilot model for rabies prevention and sustainable economic development - phased-transition of dog and cat meat trade activities in selected areas of Hà Nội," approved by the Hà Nội People's Committee on July 24, 2025. The project is being implemented in 14 priority wards, aiming to change long-standing practices that pose significant disease risks.

From the perspective of international experts, animal welfare management has an organic relationship with human health. Rahul Sehgal, Director of International Communications at Soi Dog Foundation, an international partner specialising in dog and cat welfare for the project, said: "The trade, transportation, and slaughter of dogs and cats is the biggest obstacle in efforts to eliminate rabies. By improving animal welfare and ending these slaughter and trade activities, we not only protect animals but also directly protect human lives. Hà Nội is taking substantive steps in the region by implementing humane solutions linked to the goal of ensuring disease safety for residents".

Changing Behaviour for Integration and Development

For a humane message to translate into practical action, shifting community awareness is paramount. Rather than taking an extremist approach, the project focuses on advocacy and persuasion through sustainable livelihood transition models for those involved in the dog and cat meat trade.

Ms Duyên Bùi, Director of Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development Company (SBCC Vietnam), the project's local partner for sustainable development, emphasised: "We are not only communicating about health risks, but also promoting a new social norm. A modern city and a sustainable tourism economy must be linked to a safe living environment and animal-friendly practices. Through these large-scale visibility activities, we want to create a wave of voluntary behaviour change, where residents take pride in a civilised Hà Nội, free from rabies and saying no to dog and cat slaughter and consumption".

Building the Image of a Civilised Capital

Hà Nội's gradual transformation of dog and cat meat trade activities in 14 pilot wards is not just about animal welfare. This is an affirmation of a dynamic capital, ready to change to align with international integration trends.

In the context of Việt Nam working to achieve the national goal of zero human rabies deaths by 2030, Hà Nội's current steps provide valuable practical experience, helping spread positive values to provinces and cities nationwide. When the message of community responsibility and friendly tourism extends beyond national borders, it also elevates the capital's brand value in the eyes of international friends.

The journey to transform awareness and behaviour for humane, safe, and healthy Hà Nội continues, with the participation of the entire community and dedicated organisations. — VNS