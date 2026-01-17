Navy delegation brings mainland warmth to Trường Sa for Tết

HCM CITY — A naval delegation from Brigade 129 of the Việt Nam People’s Navy on January 16 in HCM City departed for the Trường Sa Special Zone to deliver Tết (Lunar New Year) gifts and greetings to officers, soldiers and local residents.

The delegation was formed in the city’s Phước Thắng Ward as part of the Navy’s annual Lunar New Year programme, demonstrating care and support for forces and residents on Việt Nam’s seas and islands.

The activity aims to encourage personnel and local people in Trường Sa to overcome hardships and remain steadfast in safeguarding national maritime sovereignty.

Colonel Bùi Ngọc Sang, Political Commissar of Brigade 129, said the trip not only reaffirmed Việt Nam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands but also helped bring “the warmth of the mainland” to those living and serving at the frontline.

“The visit helps ease homesickness, strengthens resolve and reminds officers, soldiers and civilians that Trường Sa is always in the heart of the nation, allowing them to enjoy a warm and complete Tết like at home,” he said.

In addition to traditional Tết essentials such as glutinous rice, pork, poultry, apricot and peach blossoms, the delegation is delivering numerous gift packages directly to islands, fishing harbours and fishing villages across the Trường Sa Special Zone.

Brigade 129 also pledged to ensure sufficient supplies of food, fresh water and fuel at fishing harbours and villages during the Tết holiday to support fishermen and help them feel secure while continuing to fish at sea.

According to the plan, the delegation will visit and present gifts on Trường Sa, Sinh Tồn, Núi Le and Tốc Tan islands.

More than 50 Tết gift packages, worth over VNĐ80 million (US$3,200), will be distributed to island residents. The delegation is also transporting 500 trees and planting materials as part of the “Greening Trường Sa” programme.

During the trip, Brigade 129 will replenish supplies at fishing harbours and villages to ensure uninterrupted support for fishermen before, during and after the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Major Ngô Thái Phong, captain of Ship 638, said all officers and crew were determined to successfully complete the mission of transporting supplies and Tết gifts to the islands.

Despite rough seas caused by intensified cold air, the crew has carefully secured all cargo and remains committed to ensuring the delegation and supplies reach Trường Sa on schedule and in absolute safety. — VNS