Carlsberg, Grab partner to promote responsible drinking and safe mobility

HCM CITY — Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab Vietnam have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote responsible drinking and safe mobility across Việt Nam.

The agreement follows a regional partnership between Carlsberg Asia and Grab, translating a shared ambition for safer celebrations in Southeast Asia into meaningful local action.

By combining Carlsberg Vietnam’s diverse portfolio with Grab’s extensive mobility network, the two companies aim to make responsible enjoyment a convenient, accessible choice for consumers nationwide.

Under the MOU, they will integrate responsible enjoyment across multiple consumer moments, channels and brands. Grab Vietnam contributes its digital ecosystem, including mobility services, media capabilities and ride incentives such as vouchers, while Carlsberg Vietnam drives on-the-ground execution through participating outlets nationwide.

Responsible drinking messages will be embedded directly into consumption occasions, reinforcing the connection between enjoying beer responsibly and choosing safe mobility.

Grab’s media and technology platforms help deliver these messages at key moments in the consumer journey, while Carlsberg works closely with its outlet partners to turn these messages into practical actions, making safe journeys home more accessible and intuitive for consumers.

“By partnering with Grab, we are making responsible enjoyment easier and more accessible. Alongside great beer experiences, we want consumers to feel confident that getting home safely is already part of the journey,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam.

He added that the company had long promoted safety within its internal operations and was extending that focus to its external activities.

Mã Tuấn Trọng, managing director of Grab Vietnam, said: “Grab is proud to partner with Carlsberg Vietnam to advance responsible mobility. Together, we’re using technology to make safe travel choices easier and to remind everyone of a simple truth: when you drink, don’t drive.” — VNS