Truck fire causes over 1 km traffic jam on Cam Lâm-Vĩnh Hảo Expressway

KHÁNH HÒA — A cargo truck caught fire on the Cam Lâm-Vĩnh Hảo Expressway in central Việt Nam on Sunday morning, causing traffic congestion stretching more than one kilometre but leaving no injuries, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 8am as the truck was travelling from Khánh Hòa toward HCM City. Smoke was seen rising from the vehicle as it passed through Phước Hà Commune, an area that was formerly part of Ninh Thuận Province.

The driver steered the truck into the emergency lane, exited the cabin and warned approaching vehicles to stop at a safe distance. Minutes later, flames engulfed the entire truck.

Firefighting and rescue forces, working in coordination with the Traffic Police Department, extinguished the blaze and diverted traffic. The fire was brought under control after about 15 minutes, but most of the truck and all of its cargo were destroyed.

No casualties were reported, but the incident caused significant disruption on the expressway. Traffic was backed up for more than one kilometre while emergency crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cam Lâm-Vĩnh Hảo Expressway stretches more than 78 kilometres and forms part of the North-South Expressway corridor, running through Khánh Hòa and Ninh Thuận.

Opened to traffic in April 2024, the four-lane route has a maximum speed limit of 90 km/h and a total investment of over VNĐ8.9 trillion.

Since 2025, several traffic incidents have been recorded on the expressway, including fires involving trucks and passenger buses. Authorities say most cases were linked to technical failures in vehicles operating at high speeds. — VNS