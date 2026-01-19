Tourism in Việt Nam hits new peak

Việt Nam’s tourism industry has just gone through a record-breaking year. As the sector sets ambitious targets for 2026, it must also confront tough regional competition, overloaded infrastructure, climate challenges and rising demand for sustainable travel.
A foreign tourist wrapped ripe bananas around his body to approach wild monkeys on Sơn Trà Peninsula in Đà Nẵng. Authorities intervened, warning the visitor and ordering an immediate halt to the feeding.
A cargo truck caught fire on the Cam Lâm-Vĩnh Hảo Expressway in central Việt Nam on Sunday morning, causing traffic congestion stretching more than one kilometre but leaving no injuries, authorities said.
The indictment states that during the investment and construction of Vicem’s operation and trading centre in the Cầu Giấy new urban area in Hà Nội, the defendants deliberately falsified financial indicators and misjudged the project’s economic efficiency.
The HCM City Labour Federation and Hoa Sen Group Joint Stock Company will study housing demand among workers and labourers and jointly develop policies, investment models and cooperation mechanisms for social housing in line with the city’s programme.
The Hà Nội Medical University Elderly Health Care - Medical Complex is designed as a multi-functional integrated hub combining high-quality medical services, education and clinical training, scientific research, technology transfer and comprehensive elderly care, forming a synchronised healthcare–education–research ecosystem.