Foreign tourist wraps bananas around body to feed wild monkeys in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — A representative of the Management Board of the Sơn Trà Peninsula and Đà Nẵng’s tourist beaches said it had been informed about a video showing a foreign tourist using food to “tease” the wild monkeys on the peninsula.

Earlier, images circulated online showing a foreign visitor wrapping several ripe bananas with what seems to be clear tapes around his waist, arms and legs before entering an area where monkeys live on Sơn Trà Mountain.

The tourist appeared delighted as monkeys rushed in to snatch bananas from his body, despite the potential danger.

Upon discovering the incident, staff from a resort on the Sơn Trà Peninsula quickly approached the scene, warned the tourist and asked him to stop the inappropriate behaviour. The man then soon left on a motorbike.

The video sparked debate, with many people saying the act ignored wildlife protection rules, especially as the area has numerous warning signs strictly prohibiting the feeding of monkeys.

The board noted that for many years, driven by curiosity, some visitors have continued to feed wild animals despite repeated outreach efforts, regular reminders and the presence of multiple warning signs at tourist spots.

The board said in the future will step up patrols and supervision, as well as strengthen communication and reminders urging visitors to strictly comply with wildlife protection regulations, helping to conserve the natural ecosystem and maintain a civilised and safe tourism image for the Sơn Trà Peninsula. — VNS