Vanuatu PM visits VLU, highlights education ties

HCM CITY — Văn Lang University on January 17 welcomed Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Nauka Jotham Napat, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, during his official visit to Việt Nam, highlighting education’s role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The visit marked the first time a foreign prime minister has paid an official visit to Văn Lang University, representing a significant milestone in the institution’s internationalisation efforts and academic diplomacy.

Beyond protocol, the visit reflected the Government of Vanuatu’s strong interest in education, youth development and the welfare of Vanuatu students currently studying in Việt Nam.

During the programme, PM met and interacted with Vanuatu students enrolled at Văn Lang University, as well as those undertaking university foundation programmes in HCM City.

The university is currently training Vanuatu students in application-oriented disciplines such as logistics and supply chain management, architecture, business administration, information technology and medical laboratory technology, and is preparing to welcome additional cohorts in the coming period.

Over the past five years, nearly 6,000 international students from almost 30 countries, including Vanuatu, have participated in exchange and study programmes at VLU, contributing to a diverse and globally oriented academic environment.

At the reception, the university’s leadership highlighted the broader significance of educational cooperation.

“Education is not only about training human resources, but also about building a sustainable bridge between nations,” a university representative said.

VLU aims to accompany Vanuatu in nurturing young talents with practical skills, global mindsets and a strong sense of responsibility to their communities.

The university also shared its development vision, which focuses on training high-quality human resources capable of adapting to globalisation through scholarship schemes, English-language pathways, foundation programmes and practice-oriented education models.

It currently offers more than 100 multidisciplinary academic programmes across eight key fields, including engineering and technology; law, business and management; social sciences, humanities and languages; communication; arts and design; architecture; tourism; and health sciences.

Its programmes are benchmarked against international standards and delivered through standard, special and international tracks to meet diverse learner needs.

As part of the visit, PM Nauka Jotham Napat took part in a commemorative tree-planting ceremony at the university’s main campus, symbolising a long-term commitment to educational cooperation and shared aspirations for future generations. — VNS