Korean patient in critical condition resuscitated in Đà Nẵng Hospital

ĐÀ NẴNG — A foreign patient suffering from cardiogenic shock, septic shock and life-threatening respiratory failure earlier this month was resuscitated and treated in Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit of the Đà Nẵng Hospital.

He was saved from death thanks to the timely application of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), according to the main public hospital of the central city.

After more than 16 days of intensive treatment, the patient recovered and was discharged on January 19.

The patient, Kim J.H., 34, South Korean nationality, was transferred to Đà Nẵng Hospital in a state of severe respiratory failure with critically low blood pressure.

Following examination and specialised tests, doctors diagnosed the patient with infection-related myocarditis with rapid progression and a high risk of death.

After an interdisciplinary consultation, the treatment team decided to initiate VA-ECMO to support heart and lung function, maintain circulation and blood oxygenation, and allow the heart muscle to recover.

The ECMO procedure was particularly challenging due to the patient’s obesity, with cannula placement requiring advanced technical skills and close coordination among intensive care, anaesthesia and surgical specialists.

With experience and thorough preparation, the team successfully implemented ECMO, ensuring patient safety.

During ECMO support, the patient received mechanical ventilation, deep sedation, muscle relaxants, antibiotics, continuous renal replacement therapy and blood product transfusions.

After more than 16 days, heart and lung function improved markedly, meeting the criteria for ECMO withdrawal.

Following ECMO removal, the patient continued to receive intensive monitoring and care.

The patient’s condition is now stable, fully conscious, breathing independently and has been discharged.— VNS