A historic year: HCM City highlights 12 milestones driving comprehensive growth

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has announced 12 outstanding achievements that marked the city’s comprehensive and breakthrough development in 2025, a year described as historic and transformative for the southern metropolis.

According to the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, 2025 witnessed an unprecedented convergence of major political, economic and social events with wide-ranging impacts.

After careful consideration, the selection council decided to recognise 12 key achievements instead of the usual 10, in order to reflect more fully the scale, depth and long-term significance of the city’s progress, as well as the collective efforts of the political system, businesses and residents.

1. Merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces, and implementation of the two-tier local government model

From July 1, 2025, HCM City officially expanded its development space following the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The move marked a major milestone in urban governance, spatial planning and regional connectivity, laying the foundation for a new development model featuring three sub-regions, one special zone, three development corridors and five strategic pillars.

2. Grand commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification

A series of large-scale events in the city drew the participation of millions of people nationwide, creating the largest public celebration since the country’s reunification in 1975.

3. The first Congress of the HCM City Party Committee for the 2025-30 term

Held in the context of administrative restructuring and an expanded development space, the congress set out 30 key development targets and three breakthrough programmes focusing on institutions and policies, infrastructure development and human resources.

4. Proactive legislative reforms to create new development momentum

The National Assembly’s adoption of Resolution No. 260, replacing Resolution No. 98, provided the city with a broader legal framework and greater autonomy, helping remove long-standing institutional bottlenecks and accelerate sustainable growth.

5. Strong public engagement in social welfare programmes

Residents actively responded to initiatives launched by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, contributing hundreds of billions of đồng to social welfare activities, disaster relief efforts and support for vulnerable communities, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a “compassionate city”.

6. Robust economic growth

In 2025, HCM City’s GRDP was estimated to grow by about 8.03 per cent, with total output nearing VNĐ3 quadrillion, accounting for around 23.5 per cent of national GDP. Budget revenue exceeded VNĐ800 trillion, while foreign direct investment reached an estimated US$8.16 billion. Notably, the Government announced the establishment of an international financial centre under a “one centre, two destinations” model in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

7. Breakthroughs in infrastructure development

The city inaugurated and launched numerous key projects, most notably the Bến Thành–Cần Giờ high-speed railway, the first of its kind in Việt Nam to involve direct private-sector investment, opening up new growth space for the city.

8. Tourism breakthroughs elevating the city’s international profile

HCM City pioneered the “events within events” model, forming an International Economic and Tourism Week, while winning multiple prestigious international awards that strengthened its position as a leading regional destination for events and creative experiences.

9. Advances in science, technology and innovation

The city accelerated the development of digital schools and digital hospitals, put the HCM City Innovation and Startup Centre into operation, and expanded the use of data-driven governance, self-service kiosks and smart robots in public administration.

10. Vibrant cultural, sports and media activities, with UNESCO recognition

Cultural industries recorded strong growth, highlighted by major concerts and box-office successes of Vietnamese films. In 2025, UNESCO officially recognised HCM City as a “City of Film Creativity”, the first such designation in Southeast Asia.

11. Maintained defence and security

The city’s armed forces recorded outstanding achievements, with several units honoured with the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces by the State.

12. Expanded and effective external relations

The city successfully hosted more than 70 major diplomatic and international events, expanded its network of sister cities to 87 localities worldwide, and strengthened cooperation across political, economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The 12 achievements not only represent concrete milestones, but also reflect the city’s spirit of innovation, determination and aspiration for development as it enters a new phase of growth. — VNS