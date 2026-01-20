HCM City advances smart urban governance through AI, digital citizen platform

HCM CITY — HCM City is strengthening data-driven urban governance through its upgraded Digital Citizen application and the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including smart kiosks and service robots, to improve public administration and responsiveness to citizens.

Since its restructuring on July 1 last year, Gateway 1022 – a key feature of the HCMC Digital Citizen app – has received more than 85,100 reports from residents, with over 83,700 cases already processed by functional agencies, according to the city Digital Transformation Centre (DXC).

The platform allows citizens to submit complaints and petitions related to urban infrastructure, public order, administrative procedures, environmental sanitation and noise pollution.

Users can attach photos, videos and geolocation data, enabling authorities to identify issues accurately and respond promptly without on-site surveys.

Thanh Nhi, a resident in Gia Định Ward, said she used the app to report a late-night karaoke disturbance in her neighbourhood.

“About 15 minutes after I submitted the report via Gateway 1022, ward officers arrived and resolved the situation. Since then, the problem has not recurred,” she said.

Nguyễn Trần Phú Thịnh, Deputy Director of the DXC, said the system has helped standardise the reception, processing and feedback of public reports, reducing overlaps and delays in handling cases.

“All reports are public and transparent, which helps build trust and enables local authorities to quickly grasp issues in their areas,” he noted.

The app complies with regulations on personal data protection and information security, allowing citizens to remain anonymous when submitting sensitive information.

In the next phase, Gateway 1022 will integrate Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools to automatically classify reports, shorten processing time and support decision-making.

Reporting data will also be visualised on the city’s digital map, identifying hotspots related to flooding, waste, encroachment and public security, helping authorities move from reactive to preventive management.

Alongside the digital platform, the city is piloting AI-powered solutions in public administration.

On January 6, smart kiosks were launched at public administration service centres in 11 wards and communes.

Equipped with AI, the kiosks support digital document creation, file reception and guidance, helping reduce paperwork and waiting times. Certified copies can now be completed in under five minutes without direct assistance from officials.

The DXC is currently proposing legal frameworks to ensure procedures handled via kiosks have full legal validity.

Meanwhile, at Thủ Dầu Một Ward, AI robots have been deployed on a pilot basis to assist citizens at public administration service centres.

The robots guide users in queueing, retrieve records via facial recognition, ID cards or QR codes on VNeID, answer questions on administrative procedures and provide quick-access instructions via QR codes.

Local authorities said the robots are expected to modernise public services, improve efficiency and offer a more convenient and user-friendly experience for residents. — VNS