14th National Party Congress: Đắk Lắk aims for rapid, sustainable development

ĐẮK LẮK — Đắk Lắk strives to become a fast-growing, sustainable and civilised province with a rich identity, making a worthy contribution to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation in the new era, given that the Communist Party of Việt Nam is holding its 14th National Congress, according to a provincial leader.

Lương Nguyễn Minh Triết, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, told the press that for Đắk Lắk province, the 14th National Party Congress is not only of strategic guiding significance, outlining highly action-oriented development directions for the 2026–2030 period with a vision to 2045, but also sets out very specific requirements for enhancing leadership, governance and implementation capacity of Party committees and authorities at all levels.

With the highest level of political determination, the provincial Party Committee clearly identifies its responsibility to promptly study, concretise and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress in a manner suited to local realities, fully tapping the province’s potential and strengths, and taking quality, effectiveness and sustainability as the primary benchmarks, Triết stressed, affirming that this will help lay a solid foundation for the locality’s development in the coming period.

Based on the orientations set out in the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, the Resolution of the first provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term defines the objective of building Đắk Lắk into a fast-growing, sustainable, civilised province with a rich identity.

The province has identified key goals, priority tasks and breakthrough areas for implementation, guided by the consistent viewpoint of avoiding dispersion and quantity-driven approaches, instead focusing on pivotal sectors with strong spillover effects, pursuing them thoroughly to create clear and substantive development breakthroughs.

Accordingly, it has set forth eight key tasks, including strengthening Party building and the political system, with a focus on improving and enhancing the effectiveness of the two-tier local adminstration model and the quality of public services; mobilising all resources to ensure sustained growth of 10 per cent or higher during the 2026–2030 period; accelerating the implementation of key projects. It will also concentrate on effectively implementing nine strategic resolutions of the Party Central Committee, including stepping up the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on making breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation; Politburo Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW dated May 4, 2025, on private sector economic development; and resolutions related to energy, education, health care and culture.

Alongside economic development, the province places special emphasis on cultural and social development, ensuring social security and caring for people’s livelihoods, particularly those in remote and disadvantaged areas and ethnic minority communities. Investment in education and health care, improvement of human resources quality, and enhancement of the living environment are also identified as long-term tasks of decisive significance.

At the same time, to preserve and promote the cultural identities of ethnic groups, the province consistently upholds the view that culture is the soul of the nation and an important endogenous resource for sustainable development. The preservation and promotion of the cultural values of the Central Highlands and the coastal culture of central Việt Nam are considered unique advantages, closely linked with the goal of comprehensively developing Đắk Lắk people, Triết said. — VNA/VNS