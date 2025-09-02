Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam reiterates steadfast support for Palestine

September 02, 2025 - 23:01
The Vietnamese Party official expressed concern over the protracted conflict and its humanitarian impact in Gaza, urging the parties concerned to soon reach a ceasefire agreement and work towards a sustainable, long-term solution.
Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc (right) had a meeting with Palestine Liberation Organisation PLO Secretary General Azzam Najib Mustafa Al-Ahmad in Hà Nội on September 2. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always value the traditional friendship with Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), which was forged during the challenging days of struggle, has stood the test of time, and must be preserved, strengthened, and passed on to future generations.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc made the statement at a meeting with PLO Secretary General Azzam Najib Mustafa Al-Ahmad in Hà Nội on September 2.

At the meeting, Trạc highlighted Việt Nam's determination to become a country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

On regional issues, he reiterated Việt Nam's consistent position of supporting the just struggle of the Palestinian people and the two-state solution based on international law and relevant UN resolutions. He expressed concern over the protracted conflict and its humanitarian impact in Gaza, urging the parties concerned to soon reach a ceasefire agreement and work towards a sustainable, long-term solution.

For his part, Al-Ahmad expressed his honour to joint a reception hosted by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, emphasising that the reception conveyed a deep sense of trust, loyalty, and the enduring relationship between Việt Nam and the peoples of the world. He thanked Việt Nam for its support and consistent stance on the Palestinian struggle at international forums.

The Secretary-General also congratulated the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam on their remarkable socio-economic development achievements, affirming that Việt Nam's accomplishments serve as a lasting source of inspiration for generations of Palestinian leaders and people.

The two sides agreed to further deepen their close and faithful relationship through practical and effective cooperation activities. They pledged to step up all-level delegation exchanges, enhance coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations, and strengthen ties between the CPV and the PLO. Both sides also agreed to boost people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between organisations and associations of the two countries. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Palestine relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba issue joint statement on occasion of First Secretary Diaz's visit

Việt Nam and Cuba vowed to jointly promote and deepen bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, and investment, particularly in strategic and high-potential sectors. They called on relevant agencies of both countries to enhance exchanges and coordination to address existing challenges and obstacles, and to make the most of the Việt Nam–Cuba Trade Agreement to increase trade volume and diversify bilateral trade.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese parliament pledges to stand side by side with Lao courterpart

Praising the cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, the top Lao leader affirmed that parliamentary ties are an important factor contributing to the overall success of bilateral relations. He expressed his belief that the two sides will continue working closely together to oversee, promote, and enhance the quality and effectiveness of their cooperation agreements.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam always treasures special friendship with Cuba: PM

The Cuban leader stressed the importance of frequent high-level exchanges in strengthening the special Việt Nam–Cuba relations. He emphasised Cuba’s wish to deepen the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, and voiced his hope for the sharing of experience in Việt Nam's renewal cause and Cuba's update of its socio-economic model.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom