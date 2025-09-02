Việt Nam always treasures special friendship with Cuba: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with visiting First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

PM Chính warmly welcomed the Cuban leader's state visit and participation in activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam, noting that the trip coincides with the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Cuba. It reflects the fraternal relations, comradeship and steadfast solidarity extended by the Cuban Party, State and people to Việt Nam, he said.

The PM reaffirmed that Việt Nam always treasures and preserves its special friendship with Cuba – a model in international relations –nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries. He expressed deep gratitude for Cuba’s support during Việt Nam's past struggle for national liberation and its current cause of national construction and defence.

The Government leader spoke highly of the successful outcomes of the Cuban leader's talks with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his meeting with State President Lương Cường. He said that Việt Nam always keeps a close watch on Cuba’s situation, shared with the difficulties and challenges Cuba is facing, and expressed his confidence that under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Caribbean nation will firmly protect revolutionary gains and achieve new victories in the cause of national construction and development.

For his part, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez extended warm congratulations to the Vietnamese Government and people on the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day and recalled fond memories of his visits to Việt Nam in 2013 and 2018. He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's achievements in socio-economic development and foreign policy and the stirring atmosphere of the anniversary celebrations, saying that these are always a source of encouragement to Cuba’s revolutionary cause.

The Cuban leader stressed the importance of frequent high-level exchanges in strengthening the special Việt Nam–Cuba relations. He emphasised Cuba’s wish to deepen the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, and voiced his hope for the sharing of experience in Việt Nam's renewal cause and Cuba's update of its socio-economic model.

He expressed gratitude for Việt Nam's material and moral assistance that helped Cuba overcome difficulties due to the embargo and blockage and the complicated international situation. He hailed the role of Vietnamese enterprises in Cuba’s development, calling for greater economic ties.

PM Chính affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will deploy measures to provide practical support for Cuba, especially in agriculture, energy and biotechnology, building on high-level agreements from General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Cuba in 2024. He proposed further cooperation on the foundations of mutual understanding and shared progress.

He suggested that the two sides promptly implement the agreements reached during this visit, and enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Việt Nam–Cuba Intergovernmental Committee, political consultations, defence and security dialogue.

The PM also called on Cuba to continue paying attention to and creating favourable mechanisms and conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business in Cuba, while promoting joint ventures and partnerships between companies of the two countries. These efforts will elevate bilateral cooperation to a new stage, matching the potential and aspirations of both sides, he said.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting the exchange of delegations at ministerial, sectoral, local and business levels in order to concretise the high-level agreements between the two countries. They also concurred on the need to maintain regular operation of and further improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as to enhance cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges during the “Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025” and beyond.

They also agreed to increase coordination and exchange of stances at multilateral forums, mechanisms and international organisations of which both nations are members; step up cooperation between socio-political organisations and localities; and intensify communication, dissemination and education for the younger generations of both nations about the exemplary, loyal and special ties between Việt Nam and Cuba.

The two leaders affirmed their continued support for creating favourable conditions and encouraging greater participation of organisations and enterprises from both countries in each other’s socio-economic development process. They agreed to focus on boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly in strategic areas already agreed upon at the highest level, while also expanding collaboration into other promising fields.

At the end of the meeting, PM Chính extended his warm regards to Revolutionary Leader Raul Castro and senior leaders of the Cuban Party and State. He also extended an invitation to Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz to pay an official visit to Việt Nam again at a convenient time. — VNA/VNS