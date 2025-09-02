Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Foreign military formations join National Day parade

September 02, 2025 - 11:07
The grand parade at the historic Ba Đình Square on Tuesday saw troops from China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia walking alongside the Vietnamese servicemen.
The military formation from China marches past the grandstand at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội on September 2, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Four international military contingents from China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia join the grand parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) on Tuesday, demonstrating their long-standing cooperation with Việt Nam.

The military formation from China marches past the grandstand at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội on September 2, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

A total of 120 personnel of the People’s Liberation Army of China arrived in Hà Nội on August 29 and took part in the full rehearsal two days earlier.

Established in 1952, the Honour Guard of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is the sole unit responsible for ceremonial duties of the Communist Party of China, the State of the People’s Republic of China, and the People’s Liberation Army. Over the past 70 years, they have successfully carried out more than 13,000 missions.

The military formation from Russia marches through Ba Đình Square. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

Honour guards from Russia escort their national flag, followed by the colours of the Ground Forces, the Aerospace Forces, and the Navy.

Russian Federation's armed forces delegation. — VNA/VNS Photo

Since the Soviet Red Army's victory over fascism in the 1940s, relations between the Russian armed forces and the Việt Nam People’s Army continue to be strengthened, elevating their traditional friendship, solidarity, and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

The formation from the Lao People's Army. — VNA/VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị

Lao People’s Army was established on January 20, 1949, as the main armed force of the Lao national revolution.

During the resistance wars, Việt Nam and Laos fought shoulder to shoulder in a combat alliance for national independence, and their cooperation continue today.

The formation from the Lao People's Army. — VNA/VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
The formation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. — VNA/VNS Photo

The marching formation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces comprises 120 personnel representing the navy, army, air force and specialised branches.

The formation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. — VNA/VNS Photo

Việt Nam and Cambodia today maintain their long-standing friendship, solidarity and cooperation since the fight for freedom, contributing to the defence of each country’s independence and territorial integrity. — VNS

