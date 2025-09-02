Việt Nam marks 80 years of independence with rousing ceremony, military parade

HÀ NỘI — A grand ceremony and military parade has been held Tuesday morning at Ba Đình Square, Hà Nội, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

This is a national-level event, attended by around 40,000 people. The parade featured 87 formations, including 4 colour guard units, 13 civilian contingents, 22 army contingents, 3 militia and guerrilla contingents, 17 police contingents, 14 military vehicle and artillery formations, 9 special police vehicle formations, and a Red Flag formation.

The Việt Nam People’s Air Force staged a fly-past with 30 aircrafts, including Mi helicopters, Su-30MK2 fighter jets, Yak-130 multirole trainers, L-29NG training aircrafts, and Casa transport planes.

The event also included marching military contingents from four guest countries – China, Russia, Laos, and Cambodia.

Notably, for the first time, a parade at sea, with the participation of naval forces, the Coast Guard, Border Guards, Fisheries Surveillance, and Naval Air Force units, was also conducted simultaneously and broadcast live to the audience at the Ba Đình Square and across the nation.

Present at the ceremony were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; Politburo member and State President Lương Cường; former Politburo members and former State Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang; Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính; former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng; Politburo member and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; former Politburo members and former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân; Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, who also serves as head of the central steering committee for the celebrations of major national holidays and important historic events for 2023–2025; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến; Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; Politburo member and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang; and Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang; along with many other incumbent and former senior officials.

Also attending were incumbent leaders and former leaders of Party and State bodies; representatives of ministries, sectors, organisations, and localities nationwide; revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and labour heroes, generals of the armed forces, war veterans, former public security officers, former youth volunteers, martyrs' relatives, national contributors, outstanding representatives of ethnic minority groups and religions, as well as representatives of Hanoi’s leadership across different periods, people from all walks of life, and overseas Vietnamese communities.

International guests included Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos; Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate of Cambodia; Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba; Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress; Igor Sergeenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus; and Vladimir Vladimirovich Yakushev, Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia Party and First Vice Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly.

Also present were leaders of political parties including the General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party of the Dominican Republic and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain, along with representatives of foreign and defence ministries, ambassadors, consuls-general, heads of international organisations, defence attachés, international friends who have long supported the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national liberation and development, as well as representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community and domestic and foreign media agencies.

The ceremony opened with a spectacular drum performance accompanied by flags, folk dances and lion-dragon displays, creating an atmosphere of national pride and unity.

The traditional torch was carried from the Hồ Chí Minh Museum to Ba Đình Square to light the revolutionary flame – a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s indomitable will, eternal strength and aspiration.

The solemn flag-raising ceremony took place with the resounding national anthem, sung in unison by millions across Ba Dinh Square, the streets of Hanoi and throughout the country, from the north to the south and to remote islands, connected live to the celebration. At the same time, 21 cannon salutes were fired from My Dinh National Stadium in the capital.

Following the ceremony, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivered an address marking the 80th National Day, where he stressed the role of the late President Hồ Chí Minh: "All victories of the Vietnamese revolution are closely associated with the right and clear-sighted leadership by the Party and the thought, moral example and style of Hồ Chí Minh."

"Through 80 arduous yet glorious years, we have affirmed an undeniable truth: under the glorious banner of the Party, guided by the light of Hồ Chí Minh, and drawing on the strength of the people and great national unity, there is no difficulty that the Vietnamese people cannot overcome, no noble goal that our nation cannot achieve. Nothing can prevent us from reaching peace, prosperity, and everlasting development," General Secretary Lâm said.

"We are determined and persistent in safeguarding the independence, freedom, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and every inch of the sacred land of the Fatherland by exerting the combined strength of the entire nation: the strength of politics, economy, culture, science, technology, military, and external relations, and the power of the people. We want to be a friend and reliable partner of all countries in the world. We respect international law and the United Nations Charter; resolve differences and disputes by peaceful measures. We absolutely do not compromise with any plots or actions that violate independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," Việt Nam's top leader remarked.

At Ba Đình Square, leading the colour guard formation was a vehicle carrying a model of the National Emblem. The body of the vehicle was designed with the “rowing” motif associated with the Đông Sơn drum – a symbol of great national unity – representing the resolve of the Vietnamese people to steadfastly follow the socialist path chosen by the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people.

Marching behind were 54 outstanding young men and women symbolising the unity of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups, whose invincible strength brought about glorious victories in the radiant Hồ Chí Minh era. Following them were the Party flag and National Flag formations; a vehicle carrying the portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh; and a model vehicle symbolising the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The Military Colours formation, led by Colonel General Nguyễn Hồng Thái, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, and Deputy Minister of National Defence, advanced to the ceremonial platform, heading the contingents representing the heroic Việt Nam People’s Army and the Militia and Self-Defence Forces.

They were followed by the honour formations of the three services; the women’s military band; formations of officers from the Army, Navy, Air and Air Defence Force, Border Guard, Coast Guard, logistics, technical and defence industry units; women’s military medical officers; cadets of military academies; electronic warfare soldiers; airborne special forces; cyber warfare units; women peacekeepers; armoured corps; artillery and missile forces; commandos; women special task forces; engineers; women communications officers; and chemical defence troops. The militia and guerrilla formations included male militia, female militia representing Việt Nam’s ethnic groups, and southern female guerrillas.

At the invitation of the Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam, and in a spirit of international friendship, cooperation and strengthened defence diplomacy, four countries sent their armed forces to join the parade: the People’s Liberation Army of China, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Lao People’s Army, and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Leading the formations of the People’s Public Security Forces of Việt Nam was a command vehicle under the direction of Major General Lê Văn Sao, Deputy Commander of the Mobile Police, representing the heroic People’s Public Security Forces as they advanced to the ceremonial platform.

Marching behind were the Public Security Colours – the flag of glory for security forces, decorated with high distinctions awarded by the Party and the State – followed by contingents of male security officers, police officers, bodyguards, public security airmen, women traffic police officers, fire prevention and rescue officers, cyber security and high-tech crime prevention officers, mobile police, women special police forces, United Nations peacekeeping police officers, special task forces, logistics and technical police forces, cadets of public security academies, reserve combat mobile police, grassroots security forces, and the mounted mobile police. These formations embodied the regular, elite, modern People’s Public Security Forces – ever ready to crush all plots and activities of hostile and reactionary forces, and all kinds of crime, thus contributing to firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and ensuring a peaceful, happy life for the people.

For the first time in 40 years since 1985, the anniversary parade at Ba Đình Square included large-scale formations of military vehicles, artillery and weapon systems. These featured tanks and armoured vehicles, including domestically produced armoured vehicles; towed artillery; self-propelled guns, rocket artillery, and surface-to-surface missiles; coastal defence missile vehicles; domestically manufactured coastal defence missiles and radar; anti-aircraft artillery and missile systems; air defence missiles and UAVs; mobile military communications vehicles; electronic warfare vehicles; chemical defence vehicles; and engineer corps vehicles.

The People’s Public Security contingents also paraded their specialised vehicles: command vehicles leading convoys; protection and escort vehicles for Party, State and international guests; counter-terrorism vehicles; mobile operations command centre vehicles; armoured, amphibious, multipurpose, and anti-riot vehicles; as well as fire-fighting, rescue, and emergency response vehicles.

After the marching contingents, these modern weapons, equipment and specialised vehicles proceeded in steady formation, demonstrating the mobility, modernisation, and high combat readiness of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security Forces. Notably, many weapon systems, such as missile systems, UAVs and combat vehicles, were researched, designed, produced and developed domestically in Việt Nam. Others, including missiles, tanks, armoured vehicles and rocket artillery, were upgraded and modernised to enhance combat performance. These combat means contributed to strengthening the Army’s fighting capacity and stood as clear evidence of the major advances of Việt Nam’s defence industry – proactive, self-reliant, dual-use and modern.

The parade of the Army and Public Security was followed by 13 mass contingents, representing the spirit of unity, the heroic history of struggle and victory for national liberation and reunification, and today’s determination and aspiration of the entire Party, people and armed forces to build a prosperous and strong Việt Nam.

The mass contingents included: the Việt Nam Fatherland Front; representatives of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups; veterans; retired public security officers; workers; farmers; intellectuals; the revolutionary press; entrepreneurs; women; overseas Vietnamese; youth; and the culture and sports sector.

Alongside the solemn and majestic military parade, the mass formations brought vibrant, colourful, and graceful features. Traditional costumes, patriotic slogans, and radiant smiles of representatives of all social classes and ethnic groups created a vivid picture of a united, resilient and aspiring Việt Nam.

After the parade, a special artistic performance took place, combining a festival drum performance with artistic acts featuring 80 outstanding artists from across the country. This moment carried a strong message of unity as artists of different musical genres came together on stage, raising their voices in celebration of the nation’s great day and the glory of the Fatherland.

This was followed by the release of 800 white doves – symbolising 800 “wings of peace” – gathering from North to South and soaring over Ba Đình Square in the sacred moment marking the 80th anniversary.

The celebration reaffirmed the everlasting spirit of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam – a source of pride and inspiration for generations of Vietnamese to carry forward the indomitable spirit and the aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness of their forebears; to foster courage, wisdom, and creativity; and to resolutely build a comprehensively developed and sustainable Việt Nam in the new era – the era of Việt Nam’s national rise. — VNS