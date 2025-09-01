NA Chairman meets with Cambodian People's Party, Senate leader

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen in Hà Nội on Monday, who will attend the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Chairman Mẫn expressed his joy at meeting CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen and welcoming a high-ranking delegation attending this important event, describing the Cambodian presence as a vivid testament to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people.

Việt Nam values the support of international friends throughout its development journey, particularly neighbours Cambodia and Laos, he said, expressing optimism about the future of Việt Nam–Cambodia and Việt Nam–Cambodia–Laos relations.

Congratulating Cambodia on its wide-ranging development achievements, he voiced the Vietnamese NA and people’s steadfast support for Cambodia’s progress. He believed that that under King Norodom Sihamoni’s sound reign, the CPP’s directions led by Hun Sen, and the leadership of Cambodian Senate, NA and Government, and an united people, the country would achieve even greater successes on multiple fronts.

Hun Sen, for his part, said Việt Nam’s declaration of independence 80 years ago was a beacon not only for Việt Nam but also for Cambodia, Laos, and nations worldwide in their struggles for freedom and development. He expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s help in toppling the Pol Pot regime, stressing that Cambodia’s progress is inseparable from Việt Nam’s sacrifices, particularly the blood shed by volunteer soldiers.

He praised Việt Nam’s dynamic socio-economic development, expressing confidence that under the sound and far-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Vietnamese Government, NA and people would achieve the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress and advance toward upper-middle-income status by 2030 and high-income status by 2045.

Both sides welcomed progress in bilateral ties across various fields. They reiterated the importance of maintaining good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and sustainable, long-term cooperation. Stressing that annual two-way trade has reached US$10 billion, they set a target of $20 billion in the coming years.

Hun Sen highlighted the positive impact of Vietnamese investment projects on Cambodia’s socio-economic development, noting the complementary strengths both nations can leverage.

Host and guest commended the robust ties between the Vietnamese NA and Cambodian Senate and legislature. They pledged to continue enhancing the legislative bodies’ role in advancing bilateral ties, overseeing the progress of signed treaties and agreements, and increasing exchanges of information and experience, particularly in institutional and legal building, and oversight practices that shape key national decisions.

On the occasion, the host conveyed greetings to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, NA President Khuon Sudary, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and other senior Cambodian leaders. — VNA/VNS