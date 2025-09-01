Việt Nam to conquer new heights with belief in bright future: President

HÀ NỘI — Having firm belief in a bright future, with determination, wisdom and resilience, Việt Nam will continue to conquer new heights, promote innovation, deepen integration, and spread the spirit of reconciliation, solidarity and international cooperation, said State President Lương Cường at a grand banquet hosted by the Party and State to mark the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

The event was attended by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, as well as a large number of incumbent and former Party, State, Government and National Assembly leaders, along with representatives from ministries, central agencies and local authorities.

Also present were Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, representatives of religious communities, ethnic minorities, intellectuals, scientists, artists, youth, entrepreneurs, and overseas Vietnamese.

Distinguished international guests included Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate; Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba; Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress; Igor Sergeenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus; Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; Vladimir Vladimirovich Yakushev, First Vice Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly; alongside representatives of political parties, governments, ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, heads of international organisations in Việt Nam and international friends.

President Cường recalled that 80 years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội, President Hồ Chí Minh solemnly declared before the nation and the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, ushering in a new era of independence, freedom and happiness.

Since then, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and beloved President Hồ Chí Minh, the Vietnamese people have maintained unity and solidarity, overcome countless difficulties and challenges, and achieved historic achievements and victories.

The State leader paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, generations of Party and State, heroes, martyrs, Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, wounded and sick soldiers, and all those who devoted and sacrificed for national independence and people’s happiness.

He expressed deep gratitude to international friends, progressive forces and peace-loving peoples worldwide who supported Việt Nam in its struggle for liberation and in its ongoing development today.

The leader also thanked ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, heads of international organisations in Việt Nam for their efforts and contributions in reinforcing friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between Việt Nam and peoples around the world.

He underscored that in a world full of turbulence, Việt Nam’s destiny is closely linked with that of humankind, and pledged that the country will keep strengthening friendship and cooperation with countries and partners around the globe, contributing actively to world politics, global economy and human civilisation.

Quoting President Hồ Chí Minh’s words that “the strength, greatness and endurance of the Vietnamese people lies in solidarity at home and the support of the peoples of the world. International solidarity is of great significance to us”, President Cường reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to join hands with the international community in building a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world. — VNA/VNS