State President meets with top Cuban leader

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường met with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in Hà Nội on Monday morning as part of his state visit to Việt Nam and attendance at a grand ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

At the meeting, the Vietnamese State leader warmly welcomed Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on his first visit as head of Cuba’s Party and State, praising the high-ranking Cuban delegation’s presence at Việt Nam’s national celebration as a reflection of the deep fraternal ties and valuable support of the Cuban Party, State and people for the Vietnamese revolutionary cause.

State President Lương Cường took the occasion to respectfully extend his greetings and warm regards to Cuban revolutionary leader General Raúl Castro Ruz and other senior leaders of the Cuban Party and State.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s enduring appreciation for Cuba’s support, both materially and spiritually, for Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in its ongoing national construction and defence.

He noted that the Vietnamese people closely follow Cuba’s progress and welcome the Cuban Party, State, and people’s significant achievements since the 8th Party Congress, particularly in national unity and socio-economic development amid the complicated international situation.

He showed his belief that heroic Cuba will overcome current challenges and continue achieving greater successes in building and defending the Socialist Republic of Cuba.

President Cường emphasised that the special traditional solidarity and friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba - rooted in trust and fraternal ties - has been strengthened through high-level visits and meetings, theoretical exchanges, experience sharing and collaboration between ministries, localities, and socio-political organisations, as well as effective cooperation in security, defence, foreign affairs, trade, agriculture, construction, and biopharmaceutical sectors.

For his part, the top Cuban leader expressed his honour to attend Việt Nam's 80th National Day celebration on behalf of the Cuban Party and State, noting that the event is both a major milestone for Việt Nam and an inspiration for struggles for independence, freedom, and social justice around the world, including Cuba.

He said he believes that, building on nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam will continue achieving greater successes in safeguarding, building, and developing the country.

He expressed his deep emotion at the warm welcome of the Vietnamese people toward the Cuban delegation and sincerely thanked them for the meaningful gift presented through the national fundraising campaign “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity,” describing it a vivid expression of the longstanding fraternal solidarity and cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.

The Cuban leader affirmed that Cuba always values the solidarity and valuable support and assistance of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for Cuba, especially their practical and effective assistance in strategic areas such as rice production, food security, and renewable energy development.

He applauded Vietnamese businesses for their contributions to key sectors in Cuba and affirmed that Cuba stands ready to provide favorable conditions and mechanisms for them to expand their operations, making economic, trade, and investment ties match the strong political relationship between the two countries.

The Vietnamese and Cuban leaders affirmed their commitment to further deepening the exemplary Việt Nam–Cuba relationship, founded by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro Ruz and nurtured by successive generations.

They agreed to strengthen all-level meetings, effectively implement existing agreements, enhance cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and countries, and continue close consultation and mutual support in international organisations and multilateral forums.

They also agreed to enhance exchanges and cooperation between political and social organisations, mass associations, businesses, and people of both countries, while educating young generations about the special Việt Nam–Cuba friendship. — VNA/VNS